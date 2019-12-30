Travis Scott Posts Cryptic Message On IG & Fans Are Convinced He’s Responding To Kylie’s Lingerie Pics

Shortly after Kylie Jenner posted ‘thirst trap’ photos to Instagram, her ex, Travis Scott, shared a message on his page that many think is his reaction to the sexy images.

Kylie Jenner had the Internet buzzing when she posted two sexy new photos to her Instagram page on Dec. 29 — including, seemingly, her ex, Travis Scott. Not long after Kylie shared the pics, Travis took to his Instagram Story with a not-so-subtle message. “Lol,” he wrote. There was no context to go with the post, but considering the timing of it, fans were convinced that the message was his reaction to Kylie’s lingerie pictures, which she admitted were a “thirst trap.”

Travis and Kylie were together for two and a half years before they split in September. The two have stayed on amicable terms as they’ve been co-parenting their daughter, Stormi Webster. They spent Thanksgiving together, and he was also at the KarJenner Christmas Eve party just last week. However, it appears that Travis isn’t super cool with his ex sharing such sexy pics — which have already received more than 10 million likes! — on her page.

Meanwhile, Travis also seemingly referenced his breakup from Kylie on his recent album, JACKBOYS, which he released on Dec. 27. On the track, “Gatti,” he rapped, “Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate, I took a chance, it’s a lot to take.” Once the song came out, fans immediately started buzzing that Kylie and Travis’s different lifestyles could have been the reason for their split.

However, Kylie was very supportive of the record, and after it came out, she posted about it on her Instagram story. “Stormi’s dad,” she captioned the post. Oh, how things have changed in just a few days!