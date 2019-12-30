Tiffany Trump Goes Dog Sledding & Smiles For A Sweet Photo With Mom Marla Maples

It was a white Christmas for Tiffany Trump and her mom Marla Maples. The two spent a week in Montana and a dog sled ride was part of their mother-daughter fun.

Tiffany Trump was a long way from her father Donald‘s Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate when it came to Christmas. Instead she spent it on vacation in Montana with her mom Marla Maples, 56. Thanks to the former model, fans got to see Tiffany and her mother have an incredible day of dog sledding, as well as an adorable pic of the two in the back of the sled keeping warm.

Both were bundled up for the chilly weather, with Marla wearing a black jacket with what appeared to be a fur lining. Tiffany, 26, wore a black Moncler puffer jacket with a furry lined hood and a tan baseball cap for extra warmth. Mother and daughter wore matching sunglasses with a bit of a yellow tint to them, although they opted for slightly different frames. Underneath the photo was a slow-motion video of their dog-sledding venture. While Marla posted the pic on Dec. 24, she later shared a pic on Dec. 29 of the two posing together at Dog Sled Adventures of Olney.

Marla made sure that fans knew that all of the mushers were rescues, captioning the photo and video, “Sharing the magic of the great outdoors and the beauty of these wonderful dogs who were rescued by the owner Jeffrey. He and his family have created this beautiful adventure filled with laughter and the freshest clean air.” In another pic where Tiffany and her mom posed at the camp where the dogs are housed, Marla wrote “Nature … snow … and my girl ❄️ nothing better for me. #godscountry #dogsledding #dogsleddingadventure #meandmygirl” next to it.

On Tiffany’s page she shared a photo with her mom in front of a massive two-story Christmas tree inside their lodge. “The night before Christmas ❄️🎄❤️,” she wrote next to the Dec. 25 pic. But it appears she might be ringing in the New Year with her father in Florida. In her Instagram stories on Dec. 30, Tiffany shared a photo of a beach at sunrise, even noting the time as 7:03 a.m. Loungers could be seen on the beach with waves rolling in. Christmas in the snow with her mom and New Year’s sun with her dad. That’s a pretty sweet situation. Tiffany returns to Georgetown to finish out her final semester of law school after the holidays so we hope she has all of the fun she possibly can before hitting the books again.