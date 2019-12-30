See Pics & Video
Hollywood Life

Tiffany Trump Goes Dog Sledding & Smiles For A Sweet Photo With Mom Marla Maples

Shutterstock
Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump. Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump walk from Marine One Helicopter to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., . They are joining President Donald Trump for a trip to Florida for a week at Mar-a-Lago for ThanksgivingTrump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 20 Nov 2018
Tiffany Trump departs after President Trump and Prime Minister May deliver a press conference in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. US President Donald Trump state visit to London, UK - 04 Jun 2019
Tiffany Trump attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Toaray Wang fashion show at Gallery II at Spring Studios, in New York NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 - Toaray Wang, New York, USA - 08 Sep 2018
Tiffany Trump Tiffany Trump out and about, London, UK - 18 Jul 2018 Tiffany Trump at Mnky House View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

It was a white Christmas for Tiffany Trump and her mom Marla Maples. The two spent a week in Montana and a dog sled ride was part of their mother-daughter fun.

Tiffany Trump was a long way from her father Donald‘s Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate when it came to Christmas. Instead she spent it on vacation in Montana with her mom Marla Maples, 56. Thanks to the former model, fans got to see Tiffany and her mother have an incredible day of dog sledding, as well as an adorable pic of the two in the back of the sled keeping warm.

Both were bundled up for the chilly weather, with Marla wearing a black jacket with what appeared to be a fur lining. Tiffany, 26, wore a black Moncler puffer jacket with a furry lined hood and a tan baseball cap for extra warmth. Mother and daughter wore matching sunglasses with a bit of a yellow tint to them, although they opted for slightly different frames. Underneath the photo was a slow-motion video of their dog-sledding venture. While Marla posted the pic on Dec. 24, she later shared a pic on Dec. 29 of the two posing together at Dog Sled Adventures of Olney.

Marla made sure that fans knew that all of the mushers were rescues, captioning the photo and video, “Sharing the magic of the great outdoors and the beauty of these wonderful dogs who were rescued by the owner Jeffrey. He and his family have created this beautiful adventure filled with laughter and the freshest clean air.” In another pic where Tiffany and her mom posed at the camp where the dogs are housed, Marla wrote “Nature … snow … and my girl ❄️ nothing better for me. #godscountry #dogsledding #dogsleddingadventure #meandmygirl” next to it.

On Tiffany’s page she shared a photo with her mom in front of a massive two-story Christmas tree inside their lodge. “The night before Christmas ❄️🎄❤️,” she wrote next to the Dec. 25 pic. But it appears she might be ringing in the New Year with her father in Florida. In her Instagram stories on Dec. 30, Tiffany shared a photo of a beach at sunrise, even noting the time as 7:03 a.m. Loungers could be seen on the beach with waves rolling in. Christmas in the snow with her mom and New Year’s sun with her dad. That’s a pretty sweet situation. Tiffany returns to Georgetown to finish out her final semester of law school after the holidays so we hope she has all of the fun she possibly can before hitting the books again.