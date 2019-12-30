Sarah Hyland was having such a good time while frolicking on a beach in Mexico with her fiance Wells Adams on Dec. 29 that at one point her bikini accidentally slipped down during a twirl!

Sarah Hyland, 29, didn’t hold back while having a blast at a beach in Cancun, Mexico on Dec. 29 and her excitement caused a bit of trouble with her tiny bikini! The Modern Family actress was joined by her hunky fiance Wells Adams, 35, on the getaway and as they strolled on the sand she couldn’t help but dance. While lifting up her arms and doing a pirouette, the brunette beauty’s strapless white bikini top slipped down to show off her bare chest a little more than she intended. It didn’t seem to ruin her fun, though, since she was all laughs during the unexpected moment. Check out the pics of Sarah on the beach HERE!

In addition to her white bikini top and black bikini bottoms, Sarah looked great in gold jewelry, including necklaces and rings, during the beach outing and her fashion choice helped her to show off her incredible toned body. Wells looked great too in a red T-shirt and light brown shorts as he lovingly looked over at his lady multiple times. The couple enjoyed drinks and time in the ocean as they hung out with Sarah’s friends, Ciara Robinson and Ashley Newbrough, who were also seen looking happy on the beach.

Sarah’s latest wardrobe malfunction during her Mexico visit is not the first time she’s made headlines for one. On Nov. 20, she took to Instagram to share some pics of herself posing in a dress on a boat in Paris, France and she joked about how the low-cut piece almost revealed her bare chest. “A girl, a view, and a questionable wardrobe malfunction: A Series 📸: @wellsadams,” she captioned the photos. Wells didn’t seem to mind the mishap as he left a drooling emoji in the comments section.