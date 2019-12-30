‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ is ready to spice up your winter. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering the season 3 super trailer for the ‘LHH: Miami’ which features the return of Joseline Hernandez.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 3 will premiere Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. on VH1. The show will air following Love & Hip Hop: New York season 10, which returned Dec. 16. Love & Hip Hop: Miami is going to bring fresh drama to your TV screen in 2020. The season 3 super trailer that HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting is full of jaw-dropping moments.

Season 3 will feature the arrival of fan-favorite Joseline Hernandez, who returns to the franchise after a three-year hiatus. “I know I’ve got a lot of haters but there ain’t nothin’ this Puerto Rican princess can’t handle. I’m back, b**ches,” she says in the trailer. Joseline is ready to shake things up in Miami and getting ready to release her debut album. She’s also newly engaged to DJ Ballistic Beats. Meanwhile, Trina is trying to move forward after the death of her mother. She’s working on a tour highlighting the next generation of female rap artists and has her hands full.

Trick Daddy has found new love with model and aspiring rapper Nikki Natural, while Amara La Negra is in a relationship with bachata singer Emjay, who happens to be Shay Johnson’s younger brother. Emjay is ready to start a family now and blames Julian, her manager, for the slowdown of Amara’s career.

Jojo Zahur has a deal with a high-end fashion designer but her father, Antonio, is bribing her to quit the industry and go back to law school. She has quite the decision to make. Sukihana is on a journey from becoming an insta-famous rapper to a full-fledged industry-respected artist and is ready to prove herself. As for Hood Brat, she is working for her breakthrough moment and is determined to provide a better life for the children of her late sister.

PreMadonna comes to Miami to straighten things out at the Waist Gang Society, where her employees are running amuck. She encounters her own fair share of drama when former close friends Miami Tip and Baby Blue accuse her of abandoning them. Brisco is now a free man and ready to break through to the hip-hop A-list. Bobby Lytes, Pretty Ricky, Prince, Gunplay, Khaotic, KaMillion, Santana on the Beat, and more are also set to appear this season.