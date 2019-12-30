See Pics
Hollywood Life

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Keep Romance Alive With Sweet Kiss Before New Year’s Eve

Shutterstock
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Australian Open 2019, Day Eleven, Tennis, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 24 Jan 2019
Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban hit the beach while enjoying a little couple time during their trip to her native Australia. The couple were seen going for an early swim and emerging from the water hand in hand before drying off and heading out to enjoy the rest of their day. Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Kieth Urban attend the Grand Celebration event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, during the New hotel opening ceremony. During the ceremony in the happy couple watched as Nik Wallenda and his mother Delilah perform their high wire act between the two buildings of the Hard Rock. At times Nichole was seen hiding her eyes in fright as the high wire duo walked the tightrope. When the performance was finished the couple clapped, cheered, and hugged each other as they did throughout the performance. 03 Oct 2019 Pictured: Nicole Kidman and Kieth Urban. Photo credit: Ralph Notaro / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA519548_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Kieth Urban attend the Grand Celebration event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, during the New hotel opening ceremony. During the ceremony in the happy couple watched as Nik Wallenda and his mother Delilah perform their high wire act between the two buildings of the Hard Rock. At times Nichole was seen hiding her eyes in fright as the high wire duo walked the tightrope. When the performance was finished the couple clapped, cheered, and hugged each other as they did throughout the performance. 03 Oct 2019 Pictured: Nicole Kidman and Kieth Urban. Photo credit: Ralph Notaro / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA519548_024.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Keith Urban took to Instagram on Dec. 29 to share some sweet photos with his wife Nicole Kidman and one of them includes a romantic smooch with an epic background of Sydney, Australia.

Keith Urban, 52, and Nicole Kidman, 52, are loving their holiday season together and it shows! The country singer shared some cute photos to his Instagram that showed him having the time of his life with his gorgeous wife in Sydney, Australia. In the pics, the lovebirds can be seen getting cozy together while posing outside in front of a stunning view of Sydney Harbour, including one in which they’re sharing a sweet kiss.

“Sydney- we had the BEST Christmas , and the shows were a blast !!! THANK YOU ALL.!!!! Next up, ringing in 2020 at our Nashville show w @stevienicks , @ashleymcbryde , @jasonisbell , @thestruts , @amandapearlshires and many many more.***Here come OUR roaring 20’s!!!! – KU,” Keith captioned the snapshots.

Fans were quick to comment on Keith’s eye-catching post and were full of compliments. “Keith and Nicole are such a beautiful couple and simply my favorite in Hollywood,” one fan wrote. “You two are so adorable!” another gushed. “Ah! My heart! 😍😍 Y’all are too dang cute!” another said.

Before Keith’s latest post, he and Nicole, who have been married since 2006, were spotted taking a romantic stroll on a beach down under, proving that they’re both in incredible shape. During the outing, Keith went shirtless while wearing blue and orange patterned swim trunks and Nicole showed off a blue and white floral patterned long-sleeved one-piece swimsuit. Their smiles reflected the happiness they always seem to feel together and it sure does make them one of the best couples in the spotlight!