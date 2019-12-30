Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Keep Romance Alive With Sweet Kiss Before New Year’s Eve

Keith Urban took to Instagram on Dec. 29 to share some sweet photos with his wife Nicole Kidman and one of them includes a romantic smooch with an epic background of Sydney, Australia.

Keith Urban, 52, and Nicole Kidman, 52, are loving their holiday season together and it shows! The country singer shared some cute photos to his Instagram that showed him having the time of his life with his gorgeous wife in Sydney, Australia. In the pics, the lovebirds can be seen getting cozy together while posing outside in front of a stunning view of Sydney Harbour, including one in which they’re sharing a sweet kiss.

“Sydney- we had the BEST Christmas , and the shows were a blast !!! THANK YOU ALL.!!!! Next up, ringing in 2020 at our Nashville show w @stevienicks , @ashleymcbryde , @jasonisbell , @thestruts , @amandapearlshires and many many more.***Here come OUR roaring 20’s!!!! – KU,” Keith captioned the snapshots.

Fans were quick to comment on Keith’s eye-catching post and were full of compliments. “Keith and Nicole are such a beautiful couple and simply my favorite in Hollywood,” one fan wrote. “You two are so adorable!” another gushed. “Ah! My heart! 😍😍 Y’all are too dang cute!” another said.

Before Keith’s latest post, he and Nicole, who have been married since 2006, were spotted taking a romantic stroll on a beach down under, proving that they’re both in incredible shape. During the outing, Keith went shirtless while wearing blue and orange patterned swim trunks and Nicole showed off a blue and white floral patterned long-sleeved one-piece swimsuit. Their smiles reflected the happiness they always seem to feel together and it sure does make them one of the best couples in the spotlight!