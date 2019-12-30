Hailey Baldwin Confirms Justin Bieber Has ‘Good Hands’ In Flirty Instagram Message

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s flirty exchange on Instagram has the internet buzzing! The singer shared a new clip of him scoring a goal at a hockey game and admitted that Hailey says he has ‘good hands.’ See their flirty exchange!



Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin treated his 123 million Instagram followers to a risque exchange about their love life and we’re not complaining. The “10,000 Hours” singer shared a series of hockey videos from his game on December 29 — one of which, showed him scoring a goal after an awesome behind-the-back move. And in his caption, JB let his followers know that he and wife Hailey’s chemistry couldn’t be better.

“Like my wife always says…. I got good hands,” Justin captioned the post. It didn’t take long for Hailey to confirm JB’s statement to be true, writing, “Fact,” in the comments. His longtime manager, Scooter Braun added a few high five emojis, along with Chance The Rapper who left a prayer hands emoji.

JB’s post came after he shared a cute snap of Hailey spending time with his family rink side at one of his hockey games. In a post by the singer on Sunday, Hailey was pictured with his sisters, Jazmyn and Allie, while holding his baby sister, Bay, on her lap. The model kissed the side of his baby sister’s cheek in the adorable family photo, which he simply captioned, “My girls.”

(Video credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram)

JB’s been getting in some time on the ice before his busy 2020 work schedule begins. He sent his Beliebers into a frenzy when he announced his new music and tour plans in a teaser video on Christmas Eve. He revealed that a new single and upcoming album will both be released in 2020, as well as a planned docu-series.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through — I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me,” Justin said in the video announcement, which shows him walking through a junkyard.

“I feel like this is different than the previous albums, just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it,” he continued. “It’s the music that I’ve loved the most of anything I’ve done.”

Justin’s upcoming single off his new album, “Yummy,” will drop on January 3. There is no set date for the album as of yet. JB’s U.S. stadium tour will kick off in Seattle, Washington on May 14 and wrap up in New Jersey on September 26.