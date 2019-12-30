Julianne Hough Wears Midriff Top In The Middle Of Winter Just Before New Year’s Eve — See Pic

Julianne Hough ended 2019 with a skip in her step, strutting around Los Angeles with a smile on her face and her amazing abs on display in a cute crop top.

There’s just two days to go until January, but Julianne Hough is still feeling those summer vibes. The former America’s Got Talent judge, 31, soaked up the sun in Los Angeles on December 30, walking around in a cropped, long-sleeved tee and cute harem pants. It appears that Julianne was leaving the dance studio when the pic, which you can see below, was taken. She’s carrying a water bottle in one hand, and isn’t wearing shoes! Instead, she’s walking through the parking lot in just a pair of fuzzy socks decorated with puppies.

The “Transform” singer accessorized with a pair of round sunglasses and carried in a crossbody purse. The best accessory of all was that huge smile, though! Julianne looked so happy. Julianne is no stranger to ab-baring outfits, of course. The professional dancer has the abs to prove it, and she has no qualms about showing them off whenever she has the chance. During her performance on the America’s Got Talent season 24 finale in September, she went back to her Dancing With The Stars roots and rocked an outfit just like the pros: a sheer bra and pants made of black lace, barely connected at the waist, over a blue harness top. She looked amazing!

Julianne has had a busy year. Most recently, she crushed a festive special called Holidays With The Houghs, hosted alongside her brother, Derek Hough. The sibling duo danced their hearts out, sang, and were assisted by major stars like Ciara and Ne-Yo. Julianne also made headlines at the beginning of December for a revealing interview with Women’s Health, in which she revealed that she’s “not straight.”

Julianne elaborated on that in a subsequent interview with People Now, telling the outlet that she doesn’t like labels. “I’m a person who thrives off of flow instead of absolute certainty. You know, sometimes you feel confined by your own shackles, right? So, the more I feel like I express, it doesn’t carry any weight for me holding me down.”