Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ New Year’s Eve is going to be a romantic one in his hometown of Toronto. They looked absolutely smitten while strolling through the chilly evening air the night prior.

It’s going to be a nice, quiet Canadian New Year’s Eve for sweethearts Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 21. As she revealed on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM radio show Radio Andy on Dec. 14, she is spending the holiday in Toronto with her sweetie and has made good on that promise. They’ve already been spotted having a PDA filled dinner at Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen in Shawn’s hometown on Dec. 27 and one day before New Year’s Eve — Dec. 30 — the pair went on a chilly albeit romantic stroll through The Six. You can see the sweet pics here.

Camila looked warm and cozy in a long puffer coat. The oversized garment swallowed her petite frame, but it also helped keep the chill away from the “Havana” singer. She must really love Shawn to spend New Years in such a cold climate. Native Canadian Shawn showed that he’s used to the frigid weather in a lined dark jean jacket with a scarf.

Shawn kept his hands in his pockets to stay warm, but Camila couldn’t resist lovingly holding on to her man’s arm as they walked the streets of his hometown. While Camila just dropped her new album Romance on December 6, 2019, it appears for New Year’s Eve the only romance she wants is with Shawn.

The pair was first linked over the Fourth of July, spotted holding hands at several parties in L.A. and over brunch. Then she began showing up at some of his North American tour stops and putting on some PDA. Soon they were photographed openly making out in the waters off Miami. While they played it coy at first as to whether or not they were dating, there’s no stopping them now.

Camila stopped by The Tonight Show on Dec. 5 and told host Jimmy Fallon, “It’s so funny because when we first started going out it’s so weird…[dating] somebody who was your friend for a really long time…It’s kind of weird in the beginning,” she explained. “It took me, like, two months to be able to call him ‘baby.’ I didn’t want to say his name because we were dating and I couldn’t say ‘baby,’ so I’d just be like, ‘Hey! You! Hand me that water over there?'”

Camilla added that, “It’s weird, but it’s great,” about going from longtime friends to boyfriend and girlfriend. “The people around you already know them because you’ve known them for a long time, so it’s just like, ‘Now we kiss and hold hands.'”