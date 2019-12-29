Teresa Giudice ‘Excited’ To Spend NYE With Daughters After They Visited Dad Joe Giudice In Italy

Joe and Teresa Giudice — who recently announced they’re ending their 20 year marriage — are enjoying time with their four daughters separately this holiday season.

Teresa Giudice, 47, is counting down the days until New Years’ Eve! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star will be welcoming the new decade alongside her four gorgeous daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — and has big plans to make the evening special. “Teresa will be spending New Year’s with her girls and is really looking forward to that,” a source close to the reality star spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She was able to work her work schedule out to do this and she’s excited to see them again. She was glad she was able to work that out so both parents get some holiday time with them.”

The girls recently spent Christmas in Italy with their dad Joe Giudice, 47, where he is currently waiting while his legal issues with ICE are worked out. “It was hard for her to not be with the girls on Christmas, but she 100% supported them going to Italy,” the insider adds. “This Christmas it was all about being with her dad who’s had a rough year with his health. She wasn’t really in a position to leave him. They had some really special and nice times together and will celebrate the new year as a big family this week.” As we’ve previously reported, Teresa’s father Giacinto Gorga has been hospitalized several times this year, most recently for an pneumonia.

Joe — who was born in the mediterranean country — opted to go to Italy in October after requesting a “lift of stay” versus awaiting his fate in a holding cell in the United States. After serving 41 months in prison on charges of wire fraud and bankruptcy, a judge opted to deport Joe to his native country versus remaining in the U.S. Though Joe immigrated to the United States as a small child, he never obtained citizenship — despite his 20 year marriage. Teresa also served one year in prison on the same charges.

Sadly, Joe and Teresa recently confirmed they’re splitting after two decades together. The news came shortly after Teresa visited Joe in Italy, which marked the first time they’ve been able to physically interact in years. While Joe was in jail, Theresa was repeatedly seen out with other men, but has denied ever stepping out on her marriage. Joe seemed to confirm the split via a cryptic Instagram post on Dec. 17. Writing “It’s Time To Let Go,” the image featured a sweet pic of the couple in happier times.