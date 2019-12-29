Melissa Gorga showed off her toned figure in two very sexy Instagram snaps while vacationing in Cancun.

Talk about being “On Display”! Melissa Gorga, 40, looked absolutely sensational while vacationing with her family in Cancun, Mexico on December 28. The mother-of-three put girls half her age to shame by posting two photos of her in a two-toned bikini that expertly showed off her firm midsection and long legs. “Viviendo la buena vida en mexico,” she captioned the pics which translates to “living the good life in Mexico,” which is a fair assessment given how amazing the backdrop of the photos were not to mention how sexy she looked. Fans and friends loved what they saw, including her Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Dolores Catania, 49, who simply wrote “Beach Babe” in the comments section.

Someone who isn’t a fan of seeing her mother in a bikini, however, is her daughter Antonia, 14. “She teases me all the time,” Melissa shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife while promoting season 10 of the show. “She’s like, ‘Really mom with a bikini,’ and whatever, but she’s good. She gets it. I think I keep it very tasteful in most of the things I deal with, with my children always in mind.”

Melissa was also joined by her hunky husband Joe Gorga, 40, while they were in tourist-filled town. He penned a beautiful tribute to wife on Instagram on December 29 next a photo of him hoisting her up while wearing a Santa hat that was nothing short of absolutely beautiful.

“The key is I’ve been married to @melissagorga for 15 years,” he began. “I haven’t stopped dating her. I continue to flirt, say xexual things throughout the day, sex texting and that’s what keeps the spice going. I don’t think of myself as growing old and throwing in the towel because we’ve been married for 15 years.”

“I think of every day as a new day, that I just met her for the first time,” he continued. “It seems a lot of relationships fail, because when tough times come around people want to give up to easy. The fact of the matter is, every relationship is going to experience difficult times sooner or later. Don’t throw away a potential good lasting relationship just because things got a little hard.”