Marvin Jones, NFL Star, Reveals Son Marlo, 6 Mos, Has Died: ‘Rest Peacefully Our Sweet Baby Boy’

NFL star Marvin Jones tragically revealed that his 6-month-old son Marlo died in an emotionally charged message on Instagram.

Marvin Jones, 29, who currently plays for the Detroit Lions, shared the devastating news about the death of his youngest son Marlo on December 28, one day after he passed. “Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” he wrote alongside a smiling photo of his baby boy. “It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you.”

Marvin shared Marlo with wife Jazmyn Jones. The couple also has four older children: Marvin III, Mareon, Murrell and Mya. “We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) ☺️.,” he continued. “We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that we do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us.”

“Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.” Fans flooded his comments section with supportive words for Marvin and his family in their time of need including fellow NFL players Victor Bolden, 24, and Glover Quin, 33. A cause of death has not been revealed yet for Marlo.

Marvin often posted several pics and videos with his brood, most recently sharing a video of all of them celebrating the holidays where Marlo was being held by one of his siblings as they all exclaimed, “Merry Christmas” to the camera.

“Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community,” the Lions said in a statement released Saturday. “We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.”