The Real Status Of Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima’s Relationship After They Seemed To Be Back On

Exes Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been stirring up reconciliation rumors after recently hanging out and a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HL what exactly is going on between them.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Younes Bendjima, 26, may have broken up in Aug. 2018, but they have appeared to be reigniting that flame back up in the last couple of weeks. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been seen with her ex at various places, including a Miami club and Disneyland, and the former lovebirds were all smiles and at some points, even hugged each other. They’ve also been sharing pics of each other on social media but it turns out they’re not officially back together and are just enjoying casual hangouts whenever they can.

“Kourtney and Younes are having a lot of fun together right now. It’s nothing serious at all,” a source close to the Kardashian family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kourtney loves that he’s extremely hot, young and sweet with her kids, but despite them hanging out, it’s just hooking up and a good time for her and that’s really all she ever sees it as. They have a lot of chemistry and passion together. They are not back together and she does not consider him her boyfriend. She knows long term it wouldn’t work out for a lot of reasons, but she’s happy to be having fun and keeping it casual right now.”

Kourtney and Younes most recently spent Christmas Eve together when the hunk showed up to the annual KarJenner party. Kourtney was quick to share some gorgeous pics from the bash, including some with family as well as one with Younes. In the snapshot, the former lovebirds are posing and standing by a Christmas tree. The pic caught the attention of many fans because Younes had his hand on Kourtney’s waist so it sure did look like a couple pic!

Although they’re not back together, it will be interesting to see what the new year brings for these two. If nothing else, at least they have a good friendship!