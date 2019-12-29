Exclusive
How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Reuniting With Tristan Amid His Campaign To Win Her Back

Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson has been going ‘all in’ to win his back his ex Khloe Kardashian. Does she feel the same though… and is there a chance that they’ll be rekindling their romance in 2020?

The cat has been out the bag in regards to Tristan Thompson‘s non-stop flirty messages for ex Khloe Kardashian, 35, that have been seen by millions of people all over social media almost a year after the former couple split for good after his alleged affair with Jordyn Woods, 22, was revealed. The comments continued through the holiday season where he raved over how “amazing” the Good American founder looked at the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve bash… something he also attended but was strictly on “daddy duty” while there (they share a 1-year-old daughter together named True). “Tristan is all in on getting Khloe back in his life. He wants to rekindle the love they had and he is trying to figure out how to make that all happen,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on December 25.

But wait… does Khloe feel the same as he apparently does? Not so much. “Tristan saying he wants to go all in on winning Khloe back of course makes her feel good, but she’s let him and everyone around her know that she’s not interested in doing anything other than co-parenting with him,” another HollywoodLife insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY on December 29. “Things have gotten so much better between them, but she would never be able to trust him again after he cheated on her. Khloe has worked really hard to move on and learn to trust again.

The source continued, “She’s started to be open to the idea of dating, but she’s not really there yet. She’s so focused on raising True and being as hands on and the best mom she can be. She’s with the baby all of the time and brings her everywhere when she travels, too.”

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson. Credit: Shutterstock

It’s a dead end for the NBA star, at least for now, when it comes to them reviving their relationship. “She’s happy Tristan sees more of True and they’re able to finally communicate better, but there’s nothing he can do to win her back romantically,” the insider concluded.

