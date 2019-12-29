John Legend Snuggles With His Kids Luna, 3, And Miles, 1, After His Little Ones Excel Doing The ‘Fried Chicken Dance’

After watching his kids’ adorable dance routine, John Legend spends quality time with Luna and Miles on the beach!

Sun, sand, and snugs! John Legend, 40, took to Instagram to share a sunny pic of him and his kids Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, on the sizzling beaches of some unknown location. John and the gang were all smiles as they posed for the photo in the water, with Miles showing genuine interest at what may be in the sand below. Luna looked extremely happy to be experiencing the beautiful, warm weather as she grinned from ear to ear! The only person missing in the photo was John’s partner in crime and in life Chrissy Teigen, 34, who most likely was the mastermind behind the camera for this precious moment.

The caption for the vibrant pic simply read, “We left Wyoming.” While many of their followers wondered if being in Wyoming had anything to do with Kanye West, left heart emojis or collectively said “aww,” others chimed in to comment on how cute this photo. One fan left a heartfelt comment that said, “Great Dad making memories for your beautiful Children” while another said, “ you’ve got the wings. move around the world and explore all of it with your beautiful wife & adorable kiddos!”

The Teigen-Legend crew made our holiday season that much brighter when Chrisy shared a cute video of her kids Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, showing off their hysterical moves on Dec. 27. The clip, taking place in the living room of their home, begins with Luna dancing on top of a table bopping up and down and her arms raised in the air. Chrissy and husband cheer her on during this really carefree moment as the rest of their family and loved ones look on. When Luna ends her routine, the parents cheer on Miles to also dance saying to him, “Go Miles! Go Miles! Go Miles!” The encouragement ended up working and the video is made all the sweeter with Miles taking after his sister, bobbing around, and smiling!

The adorable video was captioned, “fried chicken party dance!” Many of their followers recognized just how cute and how much of a mood this dance was and were quick to fill up the comments section to share their thoughts on Luna and Miles’ dance moves. One fan quipped that the post was their, “end-of-the-decade mood!” while another chimed in and said, “Your children have better dance moves than me.”

Fans are excited to see John and the fam so happy and spending so much quality time with their family and loved ones this holiday season. We can’t wait to see what shenanigans this couple gets into in 2020!