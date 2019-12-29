Christina Milian Covers Her Baby Bump In Henna Tattoos As She Gets Closer To Having Her 2nd Child

Christina Milian is gearing up to welcome her second child in the near future and she took to Instagram on Dec. 28 to show off an adorable henna design she decorated her growing baby bump with.

Christina Milian, 38, is enjoying her pregnancy and it shows! The singer is getting ready to welcome baby number two and she’s been sharing some sweet moments on social media ever since she announced that she’s expecting. In her latest post, the beauty shared two photos that show her looking incredible while posing with her bare baby bump decorated in henna tattoos in the shape of a heart. She also included a sweet sentiment in the caption. “The best is yet to come 💝 2019 has presented so many great opportunities and above all the greatest gift with my ♾ partner @mattpokora & of course big sis @violetmadison can’t wait to welcome our little guy. 💋👶🏽 #thankfulgratefulblessed,” it read.

Christina, who is already the mother of daughter Violet, 9, with ex The Dream, is welcoming her new bundle of joy with her boyfriend Matt Pokora, 34, who she’s been dating since 2017. Each time she shares a new pic, her followers are sure to leave nice words in the comment section and these latest snapshots were no exception. “Wooooow you still have abs while pregnant!!! Lil Man is going to come out readyyyyyy 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌,” one follower wrote in response to the photos. “A baby havin a baby! You look so youthful and gorgeous it blows my mind. Love u MamaBear 🖤🌹🌌,” another wrote.

In addition to announcing a pregnancy, Christina confirmed the baby is a boy and she couldn’t seem more thrilled with the news. Although she wanted more kids when she met Matt, she admitted that her pregnancy came as a surprise. “I was really scared about it,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about having a boy at the H&M x Yellow Feather Fund event in Sept. “But, then I thought about the perks. If I had two girls it would take me way longer to get dressed. If I had two girls, that means once puberty hits, two girls with two attitudes. I was like, ‘It might be a little bit different with boys. I think it’ll work out for me.'”

We’re excited to watch Christina expand her family and raise another tot! We’ll be updating about her journey as the arrival gets closer!