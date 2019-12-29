Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Daughters Riley, 7, & Ryan, 4, Twin After Dad Is Named NBA Player of Decade

What better way to spend the day than making a RAINBOW CAKE! Ayesha Curry’s daughters Riley and Ryan bring on the sprinkled in adorable playdate post.

Twinning has never looked so sweet! Ayesha Curry, 30, took to Instagram on Dec. 28 to share a precious photo of her daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, on a sweet playdate. The girls wore matching rainbow t-shirts and huge smiles while they spent some time with Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem. In the photo, the trio look like they’re getting hyped to bake some cool and colorful culinary creations with one of Amirah’s cake kits and we cannot be more excited for them! To prep for a messy day in the kitchen, The Power of Sprinkles author wore a quirky, pastel pink Flour Shop jumpsuit covered in youthful patches and looked ready to go.

The Instagram post was captioned, “The excitement this day!!! Amirah Kassem made my girls day! Can’t wait to share the video and reveal with you all!” Amirah responded to the caption with, “BEST DAY EVER!!! (daisy channel for life!),” and left of string of emojis including a unicorn and many hearts and sparkles. Several followers of the Food Network personality commented on the post, with one fan saying, “Ryan’s face say it all. She looks super happy!” Even food artist, Beau Coffron, chimed in and wrote, “Looks like so much fun!”

This adorable post follows the incredibly sweet moment Ayesha shared with followers on Dec. 26. Baby Canon, 1, stole our hearts in a post that showed how excited he was to celebrate his second Christmas with his loving family this year! The adorable toddler matched with his family in his own custom Christmas tree pajamas. In one pic Canon’s bright blue eyes are on display, as he looks at the camera in awe, and in the second pic, he’s being snuggled by his gorgeous mama. Many of Ayesha’s followers were of course smitten by the intense of cuteness, with many commenting on just how much he looks like Steph!

In addition to sharing these sweet solo shots, Ayesha also posted a full family photo in front of their Christmas tree on the morning of Dec. 25. In another snap, she got all cozied up to Steph in a shot that featured just the two of them. This year, Steph got to spend more time with the rest of the Curry crew more than ever this holiday season, as he’s currently recovering from a hand injury that has left him off the basketball court for several weeks. Steph hurt his hand during a game on Oct. 30, and is expected to be out for at least another month.

Despite the injury, the two time MVP and Golden State Warriors player was named the New York Times‘ “NBA Player of the Decade” on Dec. 27 beating out players like LeBron James. “It feels weird not to pick LeBron James here, what with him being the best player in the world and all, but Stephen Curry was the defining player of this decade. No one changed basketball the way he did, and no one captivated the world as he did. Suddenly, here was a player for whom there was no such thing as a bad shot. That’s not true for anyone besides Curry. He’s the one,” New York Times NBA editor Shauntel Lowe said.