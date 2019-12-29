Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena, 22, Shows Off Major Guns At The Gym – See Pics

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena looks to be following in his famous father’s footsteps as he showed off his bulging muscles on Instagram.

The apple clearly doesn’t fall far from the tree! Joseph Baena, 22, has been working hard in the gym and it shows. The son of actor turned Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, showed off his massive guns in an Instagram post on Dec. 28. In the pic, Joseph flexed his extremely built arms while highlighting his toned legs. The photo was taken at Gold’s Gym, where Joseph is frequently seen training and bodybuilding, just like his dad did. It’s honestly shocking how much he looks like a younger version of him!

The photo was captioned, “Anyone else gonna go into 2020 with a sick pump? What are you training on NYE?,” which sparked quite the conversation in the comments section of his post. While many fans expressed admiration for his hard work or commented on the fact that he works out in Converse shoes, some followers shared what they wanted to achieve fitness-wise in the new year. One follower said, “Abs. Got to watch my diet at all times,” while another jokingly chimed in and said, “I just spent 10 hard minutes lifting a big piece of lasagna to my mouth.”

Joseph is no stranger to showing off his ripped body and frequently shares a sneak peek into his gym routine on social media. On Nov. 19, he took to Instagram to flex his bulging muscles in a carousel post. His muscles were so ripped, in fact, that you can practically see the veins popping from his skin.

Arnold is so happy and proud to see all of Joseph’s hard work at the gym and see him following in his footsteps. The Terminator actor “loves that Joe is excited about weight-lifting, fitness and bodybuilding,” a source close to Gold’s Gym shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Jan. 19.

“It warms Arnold’s heart that his son is taking after him and enjoys weight lifting at the same Gold’s Gym that Arnold spent years doing work,” the insider continued. “The two workout together all the time and Joe feels lucky that he gets to train and learn from his father, the greatest bodybuilder of all time.”