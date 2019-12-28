Watch
Hollywood Life

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Passionately Make Out At Toronto Restaurant — Watch

Backgrid
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello visit a sushi restaurant. 16 Nov 2019 Pictured: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello visit a sushi restaurant. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA550634_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello seen walking the streets of LA in an adorable reindeer onesie as she and Shawn Mendes visit a friend. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello seen walking the streets of LA in an adorable reindeer onesie as she and Shawn Mendes visit a friend. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello were spotted showing off some major PDA while dining at Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen in Toronto for more than two hours on the night of Dec. 27.

Shawn Mendes, 21, and Camila Cabello, 22, are still honeys in love and it showed during their latest PDA-filled outing! The boyfriend and girlfriend enjoyed a romantic dinner at Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen in Shawn’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Dec. 27 and in a video obtained by TMZ, they were seen sharing multiple kisses while sitting at their table and at one point, Camila even played with her man’s hair. When they got up to leave around 9pm, Shawn helped his lady with putting on her coat and scarf before they headed out the door. Check out the video of Shawn and Camila HERE!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Shawn and Camila, who have been officially dating since July 4, getting cozy during an outing. They were also recently spotted getting lunch at a sushi restaurant in Studio City, CA on Nov. 16 and held hands as they walked by onlookers. They’ve also expressed their passion for each other on stage with epic performances of their song “Senorita” and in videos on social media.

The young stars can’t seem to get enough of each other and will be spending New Year’s Eve together as well! Camila revealed her plans during her interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show Radio Andy on Dec. 14. “I think I’m just going to hang out with Shawn,” she said about the holiday.. “I mean, I don’t think, I know!” She also confirmed they’ll be in Toronto as the new year rings in so their latest dinner outing isn’t too much of a surprise.

With such an eventful year full of love and success, 2020 has a lot to top for Shawn and Camila but we have a feeling they’ll continue enjoying the thrilling ride no matter what the days bring!