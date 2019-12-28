Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello were spotted showing off some major PDA while dining at Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen in Toronto for more than two hours on the night of Dec. 27.

Shawn Mendes, 21, and Camila Cabello, 22, are still honeys in love and it showed during their latest PDA-filled outing! The boyfriend and girlfriend enjoyed a romantic dinner at Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen in Shawn’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Dec. 27 and in a video obtained by TMZ, they were seen sharing multiple kisses while sitting at their table and at one point, Camila even played with her man’s hair. When they got up to leave around 9pm, Shawn helped his lady with putting on her coat and scarf before they headed out the door. Check out the video of Shawn and Camila HERE!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Shawn and Camila, who have been officially dating since July 4, getting cozy during an outing. They were also recently spotted getting lunch at a sushi restaurant in Studio City, CA on Nov. 16 and held hands as they walked by onlookers. They’ve also expressed their passion for each other on stage with epic performances of their song “Senorita” and in videos on social media.

The young stars can’t seem to get enough of each other and will be spending New Year’s Eve together as well! Camila revealed her plans during her interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show Radio Andy on Dec. 14. “I think I’m just going to hang out with Shawn,” she said about the holiday.. “I mean, I don’t think, I know!” She also confirmed they’ll be in Toronto as the new year rings in so their latest dinner outing isn’t too much of a surprise.

With such an eventful year full of love and success, 2020 has a lot to top for Shawn and Camila but we have a feeling they’ll continue enjoying the thrilling ride no matter what the days bring!