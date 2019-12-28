Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Are ‘Making Music Together’: How He’s ‘Inspired’ Her To Write More

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been going strong since getting together in October — and that includes a possible musical collaboration!

Miley Cyrus, 27, has truly found her match in Cody Simpson, 22, in more ways than one! The couple, who seem more in love than ever, could be taking their chemistry right into the recording studio. “Right from their first date they have been making music together,” an insider spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Miley and Cody are such a good fit, they have so much in common from their basic values, to their circle of friends and most of all they have their shared passion for music.” While the pair were friends for years before hooking up romantically, they have yet to appear on a track together — but now could be a good time with Cody working on a new album, and Miley also planning for the release of her seventh project She Is Miley Cyrus.

Miley, of course, has been around music her whole life thanks to dad Billy Ray Cyrus and getting an early start in the entertainment industry via Hannah Montana. Since releasing her debut studio album Meet Miley Cyrus in 2007, the former Disney star has had a hand in writing some of her biggest hits including “Slide Away” and “We Can’t Stop” — but Cody has inspired her to be even more hands on! Cody is constantly writing poetry and songs and he’s inspired Miley to write more too,” the insider reveals. “That is huge because it’s almost like speaking another language, it connects them on a deep level. When they’re together with her family everyone gets in on it and they all play together. Music is life for both of them so it makes total sense that they want to put out music together, it’s just natural.” We can’t wait to hear the music they record together!

Cody has hinted at the pairs musical connection in the past, spilling that he even penned a song inspired by her at Tiffany & Co. mens event in September. “I wrote her a song this week and she’s pretty much forcing me to put it out. She’s like, ‘If you don’t put this s**t out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s**t myself.’ I was like, alright, I’ll do it,” he admitted to HollywoodLife! “So I recorded it this week and I’m going to put it out next week. It’s something I wrote for her while she was sick this week,” Cody also added. His leading lady was seemingly impressed with the romantic tune, writing that it was the “sweeeeeetest song.” We just can’t get enough of these two.

Though there were rumors that Miley and Cody had split last week after he was spotted hanging out in NYC with a Playboy model, it turns out the sighting was purely friendly: Jordy Murray, 26, happens to be the girlfriend of one of Cody’s best mates! His sister Alli Simpson quickly denied the speculation, confirming the two were very much “together” to Daily Mail, and it seems like Miley is going to be joining Cody in Aspen for New Years’ Eve!