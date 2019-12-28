Madonna, 61, Goes Makeup Free In London With Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 26, And Four Of Her Kids

Madonna was all about family when she touched down at an airport in London on Dec. 28 and was joined by her hunky boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, son David, and daughters Lourdes, Estere, and Stelle.

Madonna, 61, made it a family affair when she arrived in London on Dec. 28. The singer was spotted at an airport in the capital of England with four of her six kids, including daughter Lourdes, 23, son David, 14, and seven-year-old twin daughters Estere and Stelle, as well as her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 26, when she walked to a van with bags. She went makeup-free for the outing and was dressed in mostly black, including a long black coat over a black top and black pants while also wearing a white winter hat and sunglasses.

Although it’s unclear exactly why Madonna, who is also the mother of son Rocco, 19, and daughter Mercy, 13, brought her brood to Great Britain, it’s possible it had something to do with reuniting her kids with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, 51, who she was married to from 2000 until 2008. Guy, who shares sons Rocco and David with Madonna, recently made headlines when it was reported that he filed a motion in Manhattan Supreme Court on Dec. 23 seeking “the enforcement or execution of a judgement or order” in their case. Although it’s unclear what the dispute is about, the former lovebirds have had public custody battles in the past.

Despite the ups and downs with her ex, Madonna seems happy with her new younger love, who is also her backup dancer. In addition to their latest London outing, the pair was spotted getting close in Miami on Dec. 14 and though some critics have publicly expressed their disapproval of the “Crazy For You” crooner’s relationship on social media due to the age gap, it turns out Lourdes doesn’t mind her mom’s choices in men. “Madonna’s daughter is totally used to her dating younger men,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not an issue for her and it’s just something she accepts as ‘normal’ for her mom. Madonna has Lourdes’ full support to be with whoever she chooses. And she gives her daughter the same respect.”

It’s great to see Madonna out and about with her beau and children. We’ll be on the lookout for any more sightings in the near future!