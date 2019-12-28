Kim Zolciak Posts Sweet Family Christmas Pic & Sadly Reveals Her Grandma Passed Away

The holidays are full of highs and lows, and unfortunately for Kim Zolciak-Biermann, this Christmas was a bittersweet one.

The holidays are supposed to be full of joyful moments spent surrounded by loved ones and family, but unfortunately, this wasn’t quite the case for Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 41, this year. On Dec. 27, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram to share a sweet family picture with her family. Kim and husband of eight years Kroy Biermann, 34, were all smiles as they stood with all six of their children: Brielle, 22, Ariana, 18, Kroy Jr., 8, Kash, 7, and twins Kaia and Kane, 6. The long caption began with, “Merry Christmas from the Biermann’s. I know I’m late, but I was really enjoying time with my family and honestly I was pretty exhausted.” The post took a more somber turn when Kim revealed that the reason for her exhaustion was because of her grandmother passing away on Christmas morning.

The caption went on to say, “I remember always saying to her ‘Grandma how did you have 6 kids I can’t imagine!’ She always said, ‘There is more than enough love to go around.’ She was an incredible woman who had more love in heart than anyone I know she will be missed by so many. Grandma, I love you and I’ll never forget how you always made me feel so special.” Many friends, family, and fans sent messages of support and love from all across Instagram during this particularly difficult time. Caroline Bryan, country singer Luke Bryan‘s wife, left a simple, but heartfelt heart emoji in Kim’s comments section, while one fan wrote, “So sorry for your loss. Blessings to you and your family during this time of grief.”

Although there has been a lot of love given out from Kim’s family and fans, it has been a tough year for the reality TV star. On Sept. 23, Kim took to Instagram to defend herself from a ton of backlash she received when fans accused her of letting Kaia wear makeup. The Don’t Be Tardy star denied the claims, writing, “No eyeliner sweetie, stop reaching.” Kim continued to reply to other users who claimed her daughter wasn’t age-appropriate to wear makeup. Then there’s also the ongoing feud between her and current RHOA member Kenya Moore, 48, where she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the first annual BravoCon in New York City on Nov. 15 that “There are some people that are just evil and I believe she’s one.” Yikes.

It may be time for Kim and the family to have a fresh start. During BravoCon she’s hinted at leaving Atlanta and moving her family as Ariana gets ready to go away to college. “It’s been tough for me,” Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The mother-of-six revealed where the family may relocate since it doesn’t seem like she has any interest to return to RHOA anytime soon and they don’t have any ties keeping them in the city anymore.

“So a move may be in the future because if she does decide to go to Arizona, you know?” she said, “So, I mean, there’s nothing keeping us in Georgia. The Falcons were keeping us there for years and, I mean, I can film more than ever. So, we’ll see. I love, love, love Arizona.”