Justin Bieber: How He Really Feels About Getting Trolled By Drake

Drake jokingly edited one of Justin Bieber’s recent photos at the William Allman ice hockey rink in Ontario to include himself as a kid and posted it to Instagram, and now we’re learning exactly how the ‘Baby’ singer feels about it.

Drake's Toronto Maple Leafs players Mitch Marner, 22, Tyson Barrie, 28, and Auston Matthews, 22. When Drake, 33, saw the pics, he altered one of them to include a childhood photo of himself and made it look like he was posing with Justin and two of the guys, and it turns out that Justin thinks the whole things was hilarious.

“Justin’s friends with Drake and he thought his joke was hilarious, he didn’t take offense to it or take it seriously,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was actually a huge compliment for Justin because he thinks very highly of Drake, it was flattering! And Drake might actually get an invite next time, Justin would be happy to skate with him. But the question is will Drake actually be able to keep up? Justin takes hockey seriously and he’s really good, he’s been playing since he was five years old, it’s his thing. And so are his friends, in Stratford, hockey is life. Justin rented out his hometown arena for the game, it’s where he grew up going and playing so it was really extra special and no doubt he’ll do it again.”

"Justin's friends with Drake and he thought his joke was hilarious, he didn't take offense to it or take it seriously," a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. "It was actually a huge compliment for Justin because he thinks very highly of Drake, it was flattering! And Drake might actually get an invite next time, Justin would be happy to skate with him. But the question is will Drake actually be able to keep up? Justin takes hockey seriously and he's really good, he's been playing since he was five years old, it's his thing. And so are his friends, in Stratford, hockey is life. Justin rented out his hometown arena for the game, it's where he grew up going and playing so it was really extra special and no doubt he'll do it again."

Hailey Baldwin, 23, also thought Drake's move was funny. "Justin and Hailey had a good laugh about it and people shouldn't be surprised if they see Justin come back at Drake with something just as funny," the source explained.