Wendy Williams Feels ‘Grateful’ To Be Surrounded By Family For The Holidays After Split From Kevin

Wendy Williams’ family has been so uplifting to her during the holidays that it has helped the talk show host end 2019 on a high note after a very dramatic year with her estranged ex Kevin Hunter Sr.

Talk about being your own hot topic! Wendy Williams, 55, was one of the most buzzed about celebrities in 2019 thanks to her very public split from soon-to-be ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr, 46, after news broke about him fathering a child with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson, 33. She called 2019 the “year from hell” on the December 20th episode of her show while thanking her millions of fans for sticking by her. The mother-of-one has also been leaning on her family who have been helping her out a great deal amid the chaos going on in her life.

Wendy is having an amazing time in Miami and she feels it’s so good for her soul to be surrounded by family during this holiday season,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on December 26. “Wendy is such a strong, independent woman and is loving her freedom since her split from Kevin Sr.” The New Jersey native shared a makeup free Instagram snap during her time in the Florida city on December 27 while happily ordering room service.

The source continued, “But at the same time, having all the love and support from her huge family has made all the difference in the world. Wendy feels so grateful and blessed to be able to see them whenever she cares, but to have them around this Christmas made it especially memorable for her.”

Her family’s love has helped the television personality in her work environment as well. “Wendy is going to be very refreshed and ready for the new year and is looking forward to new shows and getting under the skin of all the celebs and its thanks to her time off with family over the holidays,” another insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

Stay tuned, folks. Stay tuned. “She has had such an amazing break and exiting 2019 on such a high that 2020 will only be amazing for herself and her well being,” the source continued. “We are going to see Wendy at her best in the coming months.”