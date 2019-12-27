Tristan Thompson Raves Over How ‘Amazing’ Khloe & True Looked At KarJenner Xmas Party

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson looked stunning in gold dresses at the KarJenner Christmas party, and Tristan Thompson gushed about the two in the comments of Khloe’s Dec. 26 Instagram post.

It looks like Tristan Thompson, 28, is still shooting his shot with ex Khloe Kardashian, 35! In his latest effort to woo the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star back into some good graces, Tristan took to Khloe’s Instagram on Dec. 26 and left a complimentary comment to a carousel post Khloe made that showed off her and daughter True Thompson‘s, 1, gorgeous gold dresses! The mother-daughter pair looked absolutely stunning and a slew of fans and famous followers left a string of loving comments. Naturally, Tristan was among them.

Khloe’s former flame wasted no time in making his own flattering remarks known. “Mommy and Tutu looked amazing,” Tristan wrote, coupled with two heart emojis — one at the beginning of the message and one at the end. And Tristan would know just how ‘amazing’ Khloe and True looked as he was in attendance at the KarJenner Christmas party! The NBA baller even posed in a photo booth by himself at the event, looking stoic in a suit with several bracelets on his wrist. Tristan was also spotted in the background of a photo, talking with none other than Khloe.

While the reunion was a bit of a shock to fans, Tristan was “strictly on daddy duty and enjoying all the entertainment and food and were just chatting away and were just laying loose,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Making matters even better for the former couple, who have been co-parenting sweet little True since their split, there “wasn’t any drama with any family members, everyone was having a nice time and in the holiday spirit and things were mostly all for the kids, it was a very safe and calm get together,” the source continued. “No one was going to make the night about their relationships or lack thereof, it was about being around everyone for Christmas.”

Khloe and Tristan’s get together at the KarJenner Christmas soiree comes roughly 11 months after the NBA player was spotted at a party making out with Kardashian confidant and Kylie Jenner‘s, 22, former BFF Jordyn Woods, 22. The separation played out dramatically on KUWTK, but since that time, Khloe has used it as an opportunity to learn, grow, and heal from her experience. With 2020 just days away, the reality star is putting the focus on herself and her sweet little girl, and fans cannot wait to see more of them in the future!