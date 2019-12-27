See Pic
Suri Cruise, 13, Looks All Grown Up & Just Like Mom Katie Holmes In Sweet Christmas Selfie

Suri Cruise is looking more and more like her mom, Katie Holmes, every day! For the Christmas holiday, the pair posed for a black and white selfie and couldn’t have looked more happy or more alike!

Katie Holmes, 41, has a mini-me on her hands! The actress posed with her sweet daughter, Suri Cruise, 13, in a black and white selfie, where the two cuddled up and beamed at the camera together. The image almost looked like it was from a completely different time, as the filter, chosen by Katie on her Dec. 26 Instagram story, appeared to move like an old film strip, with specs of black and writing engrossing the frame for mere mili-seconds at a time! What was most striking about the pic, however, was how mature the 13-year-old looked!

Suri, whom Katie shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, 57, has really grown up before our eyes, and her mom feels like she has grown up along with her. “I was happy to become a mom in my 20s,” Katie revealed to Elle UK for their December cover story, published on Nov. 4. “It’s been nice that our ages fit. How do I put this?” she pondered to herself. “Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

As they’ve matured together, though, Katie and her look-a-like daughter’s style began to mesh too! The two live in New York City, and Katie revealed that she really wanted to create a “soft and cozy” place for the pair to unwind at the end of the day, and imbued every inch of their apartment with that inspiration. “I have a lot of pictures,” Katie shared of her and Suri’s home. “I like vintage art from flea markets. Because we’re in New York, I want our apartment to be very cozy and soft — the city around us is so intense and hard. So that’s our style. And a lot of colors.” Sounds like a precious paradise to us!

Clearly, these two have so much in common just beyond their looks! But fans still love to see Suri growing up and looking more like her mom every day. We cannot wait to see more of them in the new year!