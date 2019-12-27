Ayesha Curry Calls Her Son Canon, 1, The ‘Sweetest’ In Adorable New Christmas Snaps

The youngest member of the Curry clan could NOT have looked cuter on Christmas Day, and his mom, Ayesha Curry, just shared the sweetest new holiday snap of the one-year-old.

Canon Curry, 1, celebrated his second Christmas with his parents, Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, and older sisters, Riley Curry, 7, and Ryan Curry, 4, this year! The adorable toddler matched with his family in customized Christmas tree pajamas, and Ayesha posted new photos of him from Christmas morning on Instagram on Dec. 26. In one pic, Canon’s bright blue eyes are on display, as he looks at the camera in awe, and in the second pic, he’s being snuggled by his gorgeous mama.

Canon is truly his dad, Steph’s, twin, and he looks more and more like him by the day! The resemblance is uncanny in these new images, and it’s clear that the one-year-old has completely stolen his family’s hearts. In addition to this sweet solo shot of Canon, Ayesha also posted a full family photo of the Curry crew in front of their Christmas tree on the morning of Dec. 25. She also cozied up to Steph in another shot that featured just the two of them.

Steph got to spend more time with his family than ever this holiday season, as he’s currently recovering from a hand injury that has left him off the basketball court for several weeks. Steph hurt his hand during a game on Oct. 30, and is expected to be out for at least another month.

Luckily, he has some cute kids and a gorgeous wife to keep him busy at home during this down time! Hopefully, Ayesha and Steph will bless us with some more sweet family photos in the weeks to come.