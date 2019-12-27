How Kim, Khloe & Rest Of Rob Kardashian’s Family Feels About How ‘He’s Turned A Corner’

Rob Kardashian was front and center at the KarJenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash, and looked happier than ever as he was surrounded by friends and family!

Rob Kardashian, 32, is in a much better place than he was last year — and his family is thrilled for his progress! “Rob’s family is so proud of him, he’s consistently been putting in the work on himself and they all feel like he’s permanently turned a corner,” a source close to the family spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They feel like he’s back and they are all so happy and grateful. Being a dad has changed Rob for the better and he’s totally committed to being the healthiest version of himself. Now that he’s doing so well they would love nothing more than to see him find true love.” While Rob has been reclusive about attending family events, he was very much present for the family’s annual Christmas Eve bash hosted sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s Calabases estate!

The USC grad has had plenty of ups-and-downs over the past few years: a highlight, of course, has been becoming a dad to his adorable daughter Dream Kardashian, 3, however, he has seemingly been single since ending things with ex Blac Chyna, 31. While he has been linked recently to Kylie’s friend Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, it seems like big sis Kim Kardashian, 39, had a potential set-up in mind: singer Sia! During the swanky soiree, Kim posted a hilarious zoom-in of Rob, writing that he could “marry” the singer so she could be a Kardashian — but it turns out the joke was just a little harmless fun! “Kim’s comment about Sia was a joke, as much as they’d love that they’re not actually setting him up with Sia or anyone else, they are just happy that Rob is doing so well, it’s truly an answered prayer for all of them,” the source adds.

Rob also appears to look better than ever since dropping weight! At his heaviest, he reportedly weighed around 250 pounds, leading to his Type 2 diabetes diagnosis — but eventually realized he had to get in shape not only for himself, but for his daughter. “It makes the sisters so happy to see how amazing Rob is doing and to have him around for more of their family events than he had participated in the past,” a second insider shares. “Having Dream really has changed Rob for the better. He wants to commit to a healthy lifestyle, not only for himself, but for the sake of his daughter.”

As we previously reported, the now-legendary Kardashian-Jenner-West party was quite the swanky affair: planned by celebrity party planner extraordinaire Mindy Weiss, the event featured A-list entertainment by Sia and Kanye West‘s Sunday Service Choir, gorgeous black-and-white portrait photography by The Collective You’s Dennis Gocer, and a whimsical dessert bar.