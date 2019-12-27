North West, 6, Receives Her Idol Michael Jackson’s Iconic ‘Smooth Criminal’ Hat For Christmas

Struck by a ‘Smooth Criminal’ — North West got a lot of incredible gifts for the holidays, but none was as cool as Michael Jackson’s hat from the music video for his hit ‘Smooth Criminal!’ It even still had his make up on it!

North West might have just won the holidays with this amazing present! The six-year-old is now the proud owner of the King of Pop’s fedora hat from the music video of ‘Smooth Criminal,’ and North’s mom, Kim Kardashian, 39, had the pics to prove it! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram story on Dec. 27 and showed off the exciting new addition to North’s holiday haul.

In the snaps, Kim showed off the original white hat, complete with a band around the iconic chapeau with Michael Jackson‘s name written on it! Kim also noted for her fans and followers that the hat “still has his make up on it,” which fans could see at the brim of the hat. Of course, the hat wasn’t the only piece of one of Michael’s memorable ensembles that North got for Christmas.

Along with the hat, Kim and North’s dad, Kanye West, 42, surprised the six-year-old with the “Smooth Criminal” singer’s glittering jacket as well! The couple won the late King of Pop’s apparel in an auction and gifted it to North just in time for Christmas. North, who is a big fan of the departed artist, can now have the brilliant piece of pop culture for life. In videos posted to Kim’s Instagram on Dec. 24, the black jacket, which includes a red arm band, could be seen laying on a table as Kim filmed herself opening it up and showing off photos on the inside that featured Michael wearing it while posing with actress Elizabeth Taylor. Talk about iconic!

Clearly, the KarJenner clan knows how to go all out when it comes to presents. North’s amazing gifts come just after family matriarch Kris Jenner, 64, surprised Kylie Jenner‘s, 22, one-year-old daughter Stormi with a major Christmas gift: a lifelike two-story playhouse! The playhouse was full of old pieces that were Kylie’s when she was a baby and the adorable little girl was brimming with excitement as she walked around in it in a video Kylie shared to her YouTube channel on Dec. 23. There’s really no Christmas like a Kardashian Christmas and we cannot wait to see how this family rings in the new year!