Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson’s NYE Plans Revealed After ‘Beautiful’ Christmas Together

Cody Simpson has ‘invited’ Miley Cyrus to a special event for New Year’s Eve! HollywoodLife has learned if Miley will definitely follow suit, or if the couple is still in the holiday planning process.

Will Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 22, be one another’s New Year’s Eve kisses? The lovers themselves are still figuring that out, according to multiple sources who spoke with HollywoodLife about the couple’s plans for the last night of 2019. “Cody has a gig on New Year’s eve in Aspen. He will be performing at The Snow Lodge and he has invited Miley to come along but it’s really all up to how she’s feeling,” a friend of Cody’s EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. While it’s unclear if Miley will be following Cody to Colorado after spending the holidays with her family (her boyfriend included) in Nashville, TN, the couple can withstand some distance between them.

“Cody and Miley love spending time together but they are also fine spending time apart. They don’t have to be together constantly for things to work because they trust each other, they were friends first so it’s a very healthy relationship,” the friend continues. Miley also “might end up staying home,” a second friend, who’s pals with the couple, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Celebrating New Year’s Eve apart could even benefit their relationship, since the second friend adds, “No one should worry about any trouble in paradise though if they aren’t together. It’s actually the independence they have that makes their relationship get even stronger day by day.”

Anyways, the couple got plenty of quality time in during Christmas, according to a friend of Miley’s who EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife! “Miley had a beautiful Christmas with her family and was so happy she also had Cody by her side to celebrate the holiday. Although they have only been dating a short while [since October], they are so comfortable with each other and really complement each other perfectly. Miley is so thrilled to be celebrating the holidays with Cody, he always brings such a great energy,” the third friend tells us.

With that said, our third source reiterates the first two: “Right now Miley’s plans for New Year’s Eve are still up in the air but even if she and Cody don’t end up ringing in the new year together, she is feeling grateful to be opening a new chapter in 2020 with Cody by her side.”

Fans witnessed Miley and Cody’s strengthening romance right on the singers’ Instagram Stories over the holidays. Cody gushed that Miley was his “Christmas entertainment,” and Miley advised to “Start dating your best friend ASAP” over a picture of her and Cody enjoying an intimate dinner on Dec. 26. The duo had already enjoyed time away from each other in December (at least, in the public’s eye), which even sparked breakup rumors — Cody’s sister Alli Simpson, 21, came forward to assure that her brother and Miley are “for sure” still together during an interview with Daily Mail Australia.