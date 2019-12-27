See Pics
Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Cody Simpson & Shares Sweet New Pics From Post-Xmas Dinner Date

miley cyrus cody simpson
Senior Editor

After spending Christmas together, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson had a romantic date night together on Dec. 26 — and she shared sweet snaps from the evening on Instagram!

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 22, are definitely going strong! The two hit the town for an intimate dinner date on Dec. 26, and Miley took to her Instagram Story to share two cute photos from the night out. In one pic, she leans into Cody while resting her head on her hand, and she gushed in the caption, “Start dating your best friend ASAP.” In the other pic, she rests her arm and head on his shoulder and added the caption, “Besties.” Miley and Cody were friends for years before they got together this past fall, and it clearly helped build a strong foundation for their romance!

This sweet date night came after Cody spent Christmas with Miley and her family. The whole Cyrus clan was on-hand for the low-key celebration, and Cody fit right into the crew. The lovebirds seemed to have such a fun time, too, as Cody posted various videos of Miley goofily dancing for him on his Instagram Story. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, fans began speculating that these two had broken up, but they’ve definitely shot down all the rumors now!

As 2019 comes to an end, Miley clearly has a lot to be thankful for, but there’s certainly been some ups and downs for her this year. She spent the first half of 2019 in newlywed bliss, as she married Liam Hemsworth at the very end of 2018. However, by the summer, their ten-year, on/off relationship fizzled out, and their split was confirmed in August.

After rebounding with Kaitlynn Carter during an intense, six-week romance, Miley wasted no time moving on with Cody. They were first spotted together at the beginning of October, and have been hot and heavy ever since!