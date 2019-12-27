Chicago West, 1, Shows Off 2 Adorable Tiny Double Ponytails At Playground — See Pic

Chicago West — who turns 2 on Jan. 15 — proved she’s daddy’s little girl in this adorable Kanye-inspired look!

Chicago West is getting in a trip to the playground! Proud mom Kim Kardashian, 39, posted a sweet photo of her 1-year-old on Friday, Dec. 27 and we can’t get over how cute she looks standing in front of the monkey bars! Chicago — or, as Kim sweetly captioned the pic, “Baby Chi” — was giving us all the Yeezy vibes in her outfit inspired by dad Kanye West, 42. Rocking an oversized black button down jacket with white stitching, she kept the street style going in a pair of baggy pants and, of course, her trendy Yeezy sneakers! What really stole the show, however, was her adorable double pony hair style with two sweet white bows!

The little girl — who is Kim and Kanye’s third child after big sister North, 6, and big bro Saint, 4 — has been having some serious fashion moments lately. For the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash hosted at Auntie Kourtney Kardashian‘s on Dec. 24, Chi brought all the holiday vibes in a velvet purple outfit! Often considered the color of royalty, she looked stylish and cozy in the drawstring pants, matching button down top and black shoes. We were also loving her sweet double bun hairstyle, which reminded us of Princess Leia’s iconic hairdo in Star Wars!

Chicago reminded us so much of Kim’s throwback photos posted by her lovey Kris Jenner, 64, and she’s looking so big with her second birthday coming up on Jan. 15! As we know, the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to throw a fun party, especially when it comes to kids’ birthdays. Kim is well on her way to being ‘mom of the year’ after hosting Saint’s epic 4th birthday bash on Saturday, Dec. 7. Inspired by the movie Jurassic World, the party had everything a dinosaur loving kid could want from a sand filled “fossil” site, complete with shovels and goggles, DIY dino-domes (a.k.a. terrariums) and a dino-jewelry station! The dessert table was also to-die-for with white chocolate dipped claws, a massive M&M cake and a beignet truck (Kim’s fave).

Kim and Kourtney also pulled out all the stops for Penelope, 7, and North’s joint “Candy Land” themed bash in June. Inspired by everyone’s favorite board game, the event was a whimsical affair that literally featured a life size gingerbread house. While we don’t know what Kim and Kanye might have in store for Chicago, we can’t wait to see it unfold on social media!