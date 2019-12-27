Some of our fave stars were out & about for the holiday week & we rounded up the best dressed celebs!

The holidays brought out some seriously gorgeous looks from our favorite celebrities and everyone from Kim Kardashian, 39, to Kate Middleton, 37, looked fabulous. Kim attended her husband, Kanye West’s new opera, Mary, in New York City on December 22, when she looked like a Grecian goddess. Kim opted to wear a skintight one long-sleeve gold metallic midi dress with a plunging slit on the side of the skirt that started all the way at her hip. She revealed her toned, tanned legs in the dress with was ruched all over revealing her tiny waist and had ruffles at the slit. She topped her look off with a pair of lace-up nude heels which laced above her knees and super long black hair that ended at her waist in waves.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous when she attended a church service on Christmas day, Dec. 25, wearing a long fluffy wool gray Catherine Walker coat with a fur collar and sleeves, and a belt that cinched in her tiny waist. She donned her jacket on top of a green Michael Kors dress and accessorized with chunky forest green suede Emmy London Josie Greenery Heels with sheer black tights, a green Sylvia Fletcher For Lock & Co. Hat, and an Emmy London Natasha Clutch.

Another one of our favorite looks came from Hailey Baldwin, 23, who looked cozy and casual when she headed to Nine Zero One hair salon in LA on Dec. 19. She threw on a pair of fitted light-wash Khaite Daria High-Rise Straight Jeans with a fuzzy white Opening Ceremony Angora Cardigan tucked in. She accessorized with a black Western-style Anderson’s Croc-Effect Leather Belt around her tiny waist, black patent leather open-toe Femme Gianni Mules, Saint Laurent New Wave Sl299 Sunglasses, a Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette Bag, a Tiffany & Co. Diamond Cross Necklace, and her go-to Jennifer Fisher Mini Maeve Hoop Earrings.

