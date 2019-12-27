Justin Bieber Confident That 2020 Tour Will Be ‘Best Shows He’s Ever Done’

Justin Bieber is poised for a great 2020 and cannot wait to ‘bring all his good fortune to his fans’ with new music, his latest album, and hitting the road again in the new year!

There’s no doubt about it, Justin Bieber, 25, is living his best life. The pop star has been busy working on new tracks, enjoying married life with his love Hailey Baldwin, 23, and is ready to give it all back to his fans! “Justin is so excited to get back on the road with his new music,” a source shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “He is in such a wonderful place with his marriage, his faith and his life that he wants to bring all his good fortune to his fans who have always been there for him.”

Of course, even with all the great fortune the Biebs has experienced in the last year, he is ready to do things “on his own terms so it is just a great time for him and the fans that show up to the shows,” the source continued. With that new perspective really in focus for the young artist, Justin is ready to take on a whole new year. “2020 is going to be a really great year for Justin and he is growing into a new man and ready to perform the best shows he has ever done. He has missed it for long time.”

Justin officially announced his return with a clip he shared with his fans on Dec. 24. In the video, Justin announced a number of exciting dates, including the drop date of his next album’s first single, “Yummy,” which will be released on Jan. 3. Currently, a release date for the album has not yet been confirmed. But Justin did share he will hit the road for a tour in 2020 — it kicks off on May 14 in Seattle, and finishes up in New Jersey on Sept. 26. The tour will take Justin to stadiums around the United States.

It’s true, too, that fans have really missed Justin’s energy and music. His last album, Purpose, came out nearly five years ago in 2015, and featured hits like “What Do You Mean?” “Love Yourself,” and “Sorry.” His subsequent world tour for the album lasted from March 2016 until July 2017. With such a rigorous schedule, Justin made the decision to take a breather for a couple of years. But now, he’s back and ready “to get back on stage for his fans and to show them what he’s been working on in the studio with his new music,” a secondary source shared.

Although Justin has been loving “the honeymoon stage of his relationship with Hailey,” whom he married a second time in a formal ceremony surrounded by family and friends in September, he really “can’t wait to get back to doing what he loves the most.” With the new year just around the corner, fans have every reason to be excited for Justin’s next chapter of his career. “It’s going to be an amazing 2020 for Justin and he’s really looking forward to this next chapter in his life.”