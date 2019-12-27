Irina Shayk and her adorable two-year-old daughter, Lea, found time during the busy holiday season to enjoy a leisurely stroll in New York City on the morning of Dec. 26.

Mother-daughter time! Irina Shayk, 33, was bundled up despite the warm temperatures while on a walk with her little daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 2, on the morning of Dec. 26 in New York City. Irina, who shares her daughter with Oscar nominated actor Bradley Cooper, 44, went incognito during her excursion with Lea, who rested in a stroller. The stunning supermodel dressed down for the occasion, wearing sweatpants, a white T-shirt, black baseball cap and a black glossy puffer jacket by GCDS. Little Lea was similarly bundled up with a black puffer jacket, grey and white speckled pants and red shoes.

It was quite a similar scene from what fans are used to seeing of the model and her little one. Over a month ago on Nov. 20, Irina was spotted once again out and about in NYC with her little tyke enjoying the fall weather. Irina fashioned a long, green coat and white hat for their outing, adding a pair of sunglasses for, what would turn into, a sunny day. Little Lea looked absolutely adorable in her puffy black coat and pink patterned pants. The toddler also carried what appeared to be a fuchsia blanket and wore a pair of blue rain boots. It was such a cute sight, and offered a glimpse at the life Irina and Lea have been creating since the model’s split from Bradley in June.

But just like his former partner, Bradley, too, has been stepping up when it comes to co-parenting Lea. One month before the Christmas holiday, on Nov. 25, Lea was spotted in the arms of her dad all bundled up for the unpredictable Big Apple weather. Bradley, ever the dotting dad, pushed along little Lea’s stroller while carrying her in his free arm. It was a very sweet moment, and demonstrated the amicable relationship that Bradley and Irina have maintained when it comes to caring for their daughter.

After the couple split in June, it was only a matter of weeks until they determined how they were going to share custody of their daughter. The former couple reportedly agreed to live in the same area and split custody 50-50. They also deiced to forgo settling custody in a courthouse and agreed to the terms themselves. With the holidays in full swing and the new year just around the corner, it’s great to see Irina spending some quality time with Lea and maintaining that positive, co-parenting relationship!