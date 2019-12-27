Gabrielle Union, 47, Sizzles In A Sexy Bathing Suit On Romantic Vacation With Dwyane Wade

She’s ‘not the kind of girl who gives up just like that!’ Gabrielle Union looked incredible in a one-piece white swimsuit, as she ran in slow motion toward the camera while Blondie’s ‘The Tide Is High’ played in the background.

Too hot to handle! Gabrielle Union, 47, looked absolutely incredible, strutting her stuff on the grass in Maui while on vacation with her husband, Dwyane Wade, 37. The Bring It On alum shared a video to her Instagram account that featured the actress and TV personality skipping in slow motion to “The Tide Is High” by Blondie. Gabrielle’s incredible body looked so fit and toned and her long hair flowed effortlessly down her back. She even finished off the clip with a spin, showing off her backside! “🎶I’m not the kind of girl who gives up juuuuuust like thaaaaat. Oh nooOOOooo!🎵” Gabrielle captioned the clip.

It seems like she and her husband have really been enjoying their rest and relaxation after a busy few weeks. On Dec. 20, the actress looked absolutely gorgeous while rocking a black bikini with white trim in two new snapshots. In the photos, the mother-of-one seemed to be relaxing poolside and wore round sunglasses to protect her eyes from the beating sun. “🖤💥🖤💥🖤💥 #WadeWorldTour2019,” the stunner captioned the pics.

This vacation is definitely a welcome break from some drama for the couple, too. While Dwyane has been an incredibly supportive parent to his 12-year-old son, Zion, for their self-expression, Gabrielle has been dealing with the fallout of her dismissal from NBC’s America’s Got Talent. According to a number of reports, Gabrielle was fired for expressing concern over what sources describe as a “toxic culture” behind the scene. She reportedly objected to a racist joke allegedly made by Jay Leno and was frequently criticized over her appearance and reportedly scolded for being “too black,” due to her rotating hairstyles. Gabrielle was also reportedly labeled as “difficult” by Simon Cowell and his show’s producers. Bearing all of this in mind, it gives a totally different meaning to her latest caption!

Regardless of the drama, though, Gabrielle and Dwyane are clearly enjoying themselves. From skipping on the grass to relaxing by the pool, these two definitely have it made in the shade — or sun! We cannot wait to get more glimpses from their getaway!