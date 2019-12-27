Cardi B’s sweet little girl, Kulture, was ready for the holidays, wearing the perfect red and white Santa Claus, and Cardi couldn’t help but gush about her ‘unexplainable love’ for her adorable daughter!

Santa Claus came to town and Cardi B‘s little one, Kulture, was dressed for the occasion! The “Money” rapper’s, 27, sweet tot, 1, looked so festive in a cute red velvet dress with fluffy white cuffs in an Instagram post Cardi shared on Dec. 26. Kulture, whom Cardi shares with her husband and Migos frontman Offset, 27, also sported a black bow headband in her natural hair and was wholly transfixed by something off camera, providing the perfect opportunity for Cardi to capture her daughter’s cute outfit.

It was the perfect festive ensemble for the little tyke, and Cardi couldn’t help but bubble over with pride! “I love my baby soooo much,” the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker began the caption to her post, adding a heart emoji. She then finished her caption off by simply writing, “An unexplainable love.” How sweet!

It’s so clear just how much Cardi loves her daughter, but that affection totally runs through Kulture’s loving family, including Cardi’s sister Hennessey! In a Dec. 16 Instagram post Cardi shared with her followers, Kulture and aunt Hennessey put on a mini-concert for a small audience, and Cardi captured the entire little show on video! In the clip, Hennessey and Kulture sat together on a white bench with Christmas decorations all around them. “Ready?” Hennessy said to her niece as the music played in the background. “Ready to sing with your auntie?” And her pipes were ready to let loose!

After a countdown, provided by Hennessy, Kulture belted the beginning of the nursery rhyme “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes,” while doing the hand motions nearly perfect. While taking the video, Cardi could be heard in the background, filled with so much pride and joy, as she, too, sung along here and there. “My babies ❤️❤️,” the Grammy winner captioned the post.

It was such a sweet moment to ring in the holidays, but Cardi is always showing just how much Kulture — and being a mom — means to her. With a new year just around the corner, fans cannot wait to see Cardi and Kulture taking on 2020 like the powerful mother-daughter duo they are!