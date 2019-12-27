20 Best Dressed Stars Of 2019: Jennifer Lopez & More

This year, all of our favorite celebrities looked gorgeous at a ton of different events all over the world & we rounded up the best dressed stars of 2019!

It has been such a whirlwind of a year and as 2019 comes to an end, we took a look back at all of the best dressed celebrities. From the Oscars to the Grammys, movie premieres, and more, we rounded up the top 20 best dressed stars of 2019 and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above! Jennifer Lopez, 50, is without a doubt the best dressed celebrity of 2019. From all of her red carpet looks to her outfits while promoting her hit film, Hustlers, to her Versace gown – she slayed this year. JLo shocked us all when she strutted down the Versace Spring Summer 2020 runway during Milan Fashion Week, in her iconic green palm leaf patterned dress. She first wore the sexy chiffon plunging gown on the red carpet at the Grammys in 2000, so when she recreated the dress for the fashion show, everyone freaked out. JLo looked the exact same despite the 20-year difference.

Another one of our favorite looks this year came from Kendall Jenner, 24, when she looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the amfAR 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes on May 23. She rocked a strapless hot pink tulle Giambattista Valli x H&M gown with a short hemline in the front and a massive long ruffled train in the back. She cinched in her tiny waist with a pretty bow belt which flowed into a poofy, super short tutu skirt. The entire back of the gown was the best part, as the train was tremendous, featuring layers of tulle ruffles that trailed behind her. The supermodel accessorized with strappy satin pink heels and ball drop earrings.

Angelina Jolie, 44, dazzled at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Tokyo, Japan at Roppongi Hills Arena on October 3 when she stepped out on the red carpet wearing a stunning Ralph & Russo Autumn-Winter 2019/20 cocktail dress from the couture collection. The dress was decorated with hand-embroidered metallic glass beads and tiers of silver crystal fringe. The halter dress tied around her neck in a gorgeous crystal necklace, while the rest of the gown highlighted her petite frame perfectly. The bottom half of the frock featured long fringe tassels made of white pearl and navette stone edging and revealed her bare legs as she walked.

From Taylor Swift’s sexy Versace ensemble at the VMAs to Miley Cyrus’s gorgeous sheer red Valentino gown at the Isn’t It Romantic premiere, we rounded up all of the best dressed stars of 2019 and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!