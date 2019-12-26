Wendy Williams, 55, Goes Makeup-Free In Miami Celebrating 1st Christmas Since Kevin Hunter Split

Wendy Williams celebrated her first Christmas as a single woman in Miami with her family! The host donned a fresh face in a new photo while ordering room service in her lavish hotel.

Wendy Williams is enjoying her holiday vacation down in Miami, Florida. The talk show host, 55, jetted off to warmer weather earlier this week to spend Christmas with her parents, who have a home in the 305. She shared a photo of herself lounging in her hotel room on Wednesday, wishing her followers a Merry Christmas.

“Ooh in my @whoopigoldberg sweater with family. Room service is looking good to all of us! Merry Christmas!”, Wendy captioned the snap. She was pictured laying on a couch with a Christmas tree behind her as she gazed at a room service menu.

This marks Wendy’s first Christmas holiday as a single woman, following her split from Kevin Hunter Sr. in April. You may recall, the host filed for divorce after news of her husband’s decade-long affair with a woman by the name of Sharina Hudson, with whom he recently had a baby. Wendy and Kevin were married for nearly 22 years, and share a 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

In one of her last shows before going on holiday break, Wendy admitted that all she wanted for Christmas was for her divorce to be finalized. She told to her studio audience that the only way she would get what she wanted for Christmas was if she received a gift from the court, as well as a pen — presumably meaning that she still needs a judge to finally sign off on her divorce from Kevin Sr. A source previously shared with HollywoodLife that Wendy is ready to close this chapter of her life as soon as possible.

Despite her divorce being in limbo, Wendy is enjoying her “new life” as a single woman, where she’s previously said she’s dating many men. Since her split from her now estranged-husband, Wendy has rekindled friendships she once lost and has been more social than ever. The host details her post-split life on her show, and often throws in a few digs at her ex in the process.

When asked about if she has a relationship with “the other woman,” this past September, Wendy admitted that she has no knowledge of the Hudson or the baby.

“I don’t know these people,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “I don’t know the baby, I don’t know the woman, I mean, I don’t know who Kevin became, I don’t know who I am! Get outta here, Andy!”