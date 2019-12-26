Khloe Kardashian: How She Feels About Being With Tristan As He Goes ‘All In’ On Winning Her Back

Tristan Thompson’s attempts at rekindling his flame with Khloe Kardashian has some barriers in the way as his past cheating is apparently still a present problem for her.

Come on now, buddy. Tristan Thompson, 28, hasn’t been quiet about his feelings towards ex Khloe Kardashian, 35, months after the two split for good after his alleged affair with Jordyn Woods, 22, was exposed. He’s left numerous amounts of flirty comments on her Instagram pics that have been considered to be downright thirsty by many of her fans. They also reunited at the KarJenner Christmas bash on December 24 where the former couple could be seen chatting in the background of a photo. A HollywoodLife source EXCLUSIVELY revealed that he was strictly there on “daddy duty” for their 1-year-old daughter True just like Kylie Jenner‘s ex Travis Scott was present for their baby girl Stormi, 1.

So daddy duty outside, what are the NBA’s motives with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star after they started out the year on the seriously dramatic side? “Tristan is all in on getting Khloe back in his life. He wants to rekindle the love they had and he is trying to figure out how to make that all happen,” another insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on December 25. “He is a great father to True, he gets along with the family again and they have since forgave him over all his troubled past with cheating but they have not forgotten.”

Forgetting about the past is the road block for Tristan in making this happen. The source continued, “It is Khloe who is at an obvious crossroads on how to take things. Her emotions are all over the place because Tristan is finally acting the way she wished he always did but can never get out of her head what he did.”

Don’t expect an official reunion between the former lovebirds anytime soon. “If she had to make a decision right this second she wouldn’t be taking him back but Tristan is certainly going to try in the new year to get the love spark to happen again,” the source concluded.

Khloe recently shared her 2020 resolutions, saying in part that she owes herself “a lot.” So does that include getting back together with Tristan or is there something else on the love horizon for one of the biggest reality television stars in history?