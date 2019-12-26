Steph And Ayesha Curry Cuddle With Their 3 Kids In Adorable Christmas Morning Pic

Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Christmas snap with their 3 children didn’t come out the way they necessarily wanted but it was still adorable to look at!

Not all holiday photos turn out the way you want them to. This is something Steph & Ayesha Curry, 30, experienced on Christmas when they did their best to take a festive snap with their three children Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1 and doodle dog. The longtime married couple cracked two very different kinds of smiles while their children looked to be a mixture of tired, cranky, and well… over it! “Definitely the best photo we could get this year,” she captioned the funny pic while adding, “BUT we made up for it in love and quality time. We are in the THICK of it. Beautiful chaos. 7,4,1. Merry CHRISTmas everyone!” Steph was the only one to not join in on the family when it came to the outfits that were worn on the big holiday as the other four (and the dog) sported matching pajamas!

Some fans were more focused on how lush and stunning Ryan’s locks were in the holiday pic. “How do you put up with all this beautiful hair,” one commented while another chimed in with, “Ryan’s hair!” and added a bunch of heart-eyed emojis alongside her compliment. Others were just happy to see the cute family photo.

Steph & Ayesha got into the holiday spirit days ahead of Christmas when they dressed as The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who on December 20. The couple did this for a cause when they surprised 500 plus families and 2,000 plus Oakland, California residents with food, games, and books inspired by the their Eat Learn Play foundation.

The cookbook author and NBA star have been bringing on the cuteness with their kids for months now on social media. They had a much more successful time taking their Thanksgiving family pic where all three kids appeared much more cheerful during the snap.

Steph and Ayesha also enjoyed some alone time that day when they cozied up for a PDA-filled photo. Here’s hoping we see more of both of these in the New Year and beyond!