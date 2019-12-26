Cody Simpson attended the Cyrus family’s 2019 Christmas celebration, and he got quite a treat when Miley Cyrus put on a special dance show just for him.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are going strong! In fact, Cody was even with Miley and her family on Christmas Day, and he looked like he fit right in with the family. The singers shared various videos on their Instagram Stories from the holiday, including one of Miley showing off some dance moves in front of the Christmas tree. In the background, Cody could be heard cracking up as his girl rocked out in her tank top and jeans.

In another video, Miley got up close and personal with the camera, as she showed off her twerking skills for Cody. It’s no secret that Miley can twerk, but based on his reactions in the background, it’s clear that Cody enjoyed the close-up show. In addition to these fun videos, Cody and Miley also posed for a family pic with her parents, brothers and sisters. Cody and Miley have only been together since October, but her family has definitely already welcomed him with open arms!

This fun-filled Christmas celebration comes following rumors that Cody and Miley had broken up. The rumors were fueled by Cody’s recent solo trip to NYC, where he was photographed hanging out with model, Jordy Murray. However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Jordy is just one of Cody’s close friends, as she’s actually dating his pal, Ryan McCarthy.

Meanwhile, things sure looked much different for Miley this Christmas than they did in 2018. Last year, she wed Liam Hemsworth in a private ceremony just two days before Christmas, but they split just months later, over the summer. She began dating Kaitlynn Carter in August, but their romance fizzled out after just six weeks. Shortly after that, she started dating Cody, and it got serious VERY fast. What a year it’s been!