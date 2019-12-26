Lisa Rinna, 56, Shows Off Her Epic Dance Moves In Xmas PJs While Rocking Out To Mariah Carey 

Lisa Rinna spent Christmas doing what she does best — dancing! And, the ‘RHOBH’ star wasn’t alone. She showed off her best moves around the Christmas tree in matching PJ’s with daughter Delilah and her boyfriend, Eyal Booker!

Just call her the dancing queen! Lisa Rinna, who’s known for her epic dance videos on Instagram, shared a special Christmas edition clip on Wednesday with daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin and her boyfriend model Eyal Booker. The trio danced in front of the Christmas tree to Mariah Carey‘s holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and it’s a cute clip that will keep you in the holiday spirit!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, kicked off the video with a solo number, before she called on Delilah and Eyal to join in on the fun. Lisa and her model daughter were dressed in matching Christmas pajamas, consisting of a grey long sleeve shirt and cozy pants with stars and multi-colored lights designs. The Bravo star donned a traditional Santa hat in the video as the group danced and then laughed when Lisa accidentally kicked Delilah’s arm when she tried to show off her skills.

“Well you knew it was only a matter of time until a Christmas dance! 🎄🎅🏻,” Lisa captioned the video post, which caught the attention of many fellow Housewives. “You are the gift that keeps on giving 🎄,” RHOC star, Kelly Dodd wrote. “Yes! I wanna join! 🙋🏼‍♀️💃🏼❤️,” RHOBH‘s Dorit Kemsley commented. Designer to the stars, Marc Jacobs added, “Merry Christmas dear Lisa 🎄😘♥️.”

(Video credit: Lisa Rinna/Instagram)

Lisa shared the new dance video after an unexpected ambulance ride on Christmas eve after her mother Lois Rinna fell and hit her head. The reality star took to her Instagram stories on December 24, where she filmed herself and her mother, who was strapped onto a gurney, in an ambulance. Lisa, who admitted that they’d missed their holiday party because of Lois’ accident, informed her followers that her mother was just fine.

Lisa said they called an ambulance to bring Lois to the hospital to get checked out because she’s on blood thinners. Her mother ended up getting a few stitches on the left side of her face, which was black and blue and bruised, as seen in a video after she returned home. Lisa later joked that Lois was pissed she had to miss the dancing at the family’s Christmas party. We’re glad Lois is doing well!