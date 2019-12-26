Lindsey Vonn Surprises P.K. Subban With A Christmas Proposal: ‘Men Should Get Rings Too’

Four months after P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn got engaged, she surprised him with a Christmas Day proposal of his own — and they shared the news with a sweet message about equality.

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are engaged — again! P.K. initially proposed back in August, and Lindsey returned the favor on Christmas Day 2019. The happy couple announced their exciting news with a post on Lindsey’s Instagram page, in which they’re posing in matching pajamas in front of the Christmas tree. In the pic, P.K. is holding his hand up to show off the silver band his fiancee gave him, and the lovebirds are all smiles for the camera.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!!!” Lindsey gushed in the caption. “On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me…and he said yes. We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings, too, and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe.” She also included the hashtags #merrychristmas, #happyanniversary, #equality and #raisethebar.

Although the professional skier and the hockey star clearly started dating during the 2017 holiday season, they didn’t go public with their relationship until June 2018. The two posed for photos together at that year’s CMT Awards, confirming months of rumors that they were an item.

Before P.K., Lindsey was famously in a relationship with Tiger Woods from 2013 until 2015. She was previously married to fellow Olympic skier, Thomas Vonn, from 2007 until 2011.