Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Kiss While Hugging His Little Cousin In Cute Christmas Pic

Looks like someone found the mistletoe! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin looked so in love while they shared a smooch on Christmas Day surrounded by family.

There’s tons of Christmas cheer in this snap! Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, snuggled up with Justin’s adorable little cousin in a new Instagram pic the “Sorry” singer posted on Dec. 25. In the snap, Justin sat in a kitchen table chair, donned in a cozy winter hat, green sweatshirt, and flannel pajama pants. Hailey sat on her husband of one year’s lap, while Justin’s little cousin sat between the two. The supermodel, wearing a black turtleneck and jeans, planted a kiss on her husband, as Justin’s cousin found himself caught in the middle of the holiday love fest! The snap was so adorable and candid, with Justin captioning the pic, “Family my lil cuz.”

The happy couple have totally been celebrating the holidays in style, and with the most important people in their lives. Justin and Hailey are spending this Christmas in Justin’s home country: Canada! Hailey, in particular, couldn’t stop gushing about her in-laws and their warm reception, posting a slew of pics to social media to share with her fans. “I love my family. Merry Christmas,” Hailey wrote over a video of her husband’s youngest half-sister, one-year-old Bay Bieber, who excitedly ran up to the model and handed her a little present while wearing a reindeer print onesie.

It was such a sweet moment, but that wasn’t the only one that Hailey captured! The supermodel made it a major priority to document even more precious moments throughout her Christmas Eve festivities at Justin’s family home, including a video of Bay feeding her a cookie. “My girl,” Hailey wrote over the cute clip featuring the model and the youngster. It looked to be a truly holly, jolly time!

All the excitement and festivities comes just on the heels of Justin’s huge announcement: a new album, single and tour in 2020! Talk about a happy holidays for Beliebers. While 2020 holds a new, exciting chapter for the singer, fans love to see him spending some downtime with his love and family. We cannot wait to see more as the new year gets closer!