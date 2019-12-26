Jennifer Lopez Throws Shade At Fiance Alex Rodriguez While The Sweethearts Play Softball

Jennifer Lopez just poked fun at Alex Rodriguez’s MLB resume during a family softball game — well, according to A-Rod’s recollection.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, came equipped with fighting words to the family softball game on Christmas, according to her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44! The engaged couple, who matched in jerseys from the New York Yankees (A-Rod’s old team), was pictured on the field and appeared to be caught in the middle of a heated conversation. With no closed captioning to clue us in, A-Rod gave fans the (supposed) dialogue that went down between him and JLo after sharing the photo to Instagram [SEEN HERE] on Dec. 25. “Come on, Jen. I was a Gold Glove winner. Let me play some shortstop,” he recalled himself saying, referring to the prestigious baseball award he received as a shortstop player for the Major Baseball League in 2002 and 2003. His fiancée’s response? “Key word: Was.”

Quoting A-Rod’s choice in hashtag, “#Ouch.” Considering that A-Rod retired from the MLB in 2016, it was a hilarious clapback (if JLo actually said that). But instead of playing shortstop, JLo was actually filmed on the pitcher’s mound showing off a mean arm! The Hustlers star’s sister, Lynda Lopez, shared two clips of JLo pitching and noted that “someone” is “very, very competitive in the family Christmas softball game.” We didn’t need a name to figure out who she was talking about.

Don’t worry, the competition between JLo and A-Rod is friendly. On Christmas, JLo shared a romantic photo of her and A-Rod smooching in front of the Christmas tree while twinning in red flannel pajamas. “Don’t need no mistletoe… 🎄♥️🎁,” the singer cheekily wrote, before wishing her 107 million Instagram followers a “Merry Christmas.”

With another Christmas come and gone, that means we’re even closer to the 2020 Super Bowl. JLo is leading the NFL game’s much-anticipated halftime show, and A-Rod even shared a behind-the-scenes video from his fiancée’s rehearsals on Dec. 21! Despite the lighthearted banter A-Rod wrote in his post above, he and JLo have been each other’s No. 1 supporters since they began dating in 2017, especially after they became an engaged couple in March of 2019.