Dry January: Expert Tips On How You Can Detox From Alcohol & Get Healthy For The New Year

With 2019 coming to an end, what better way to start off the new year than with dry January? Starting the year off by not drinking can get you in the best shape of your life & we have expert tips on how you can survive it!

Dry January means refraining from drinking alcohol for en entire month. Not only does it detox your liver, it completely detoxes your life and helps you start off the new year with a bang. While staying sober may seem hard, Daniel McGhee, Author & Community Director for Hopes Horizon Treatment Center, shared with HollywoodLife, his tips for getting through the month and feeling your absolute best.

“It’s not going to be easy,” Daniel, who is the author of the new autobiography ‘Chasing A Flawed Sun,’ explains. “For me, as a daily drinker, the first month of sobriety was hard. I had to learn how to function sober in social situations, and even in work situations. I had to learn how to face obstacles and deal with hardships without drinking for bravery or drinking to make the pain go away. I felt like a child that had to learn the basics of life all over again.”

Dry January doesn’t just have to be a month, you can take it to a whole new level by refraining from alcohol for the whole year, but regardless of how long you decide to stay sober, Daniel explains his tips for getting through it.

1. “The Benefits of Going Dry: For a weekend drinker or those who may not necessarily be alcoholics but use alcohol as a means of escape or stress relief, Dry January will teach you to have fun in new ways, relieve stress in new ways, find new things to look forward to on the weekends, as well as help you learn to live in the moment.

2. “The Process Will Be Challenging: The beginning of the month will be tough, but by weeks three and four people will start to enjoy this new way of life. Their lives will begin to feel refreshed and more full and accomplished. People will also feel physically healthier and more proud of themselves, as well as have a stronger sense of self-esteem.

3. “Insider Tips for Success: Plan to fill your newfound free time with ongoing commitments like yoga classes, dance classes, personal training, or other hobbies. Most importantly, find friends that support you on this journey and who are looking for fuller more purpose-filled lives as well.

4. “What Happens Come February? It will be tempting to go back to drinking at the end of January as either a celebration of their accomplishment or because they’ve tricked themselves into thinking that is the normal thing to do. If they like this new feeling of sobriety and the life that it has given them, then I suggest setting a further deadline for their abstinence.”