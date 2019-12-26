Trump’s Cameo In ‘Home Alone 2’ Cut From Film In Christmas Eve Airing In Canada

Kevin McCallister didn’t learn which way the lobby was during CBC’s airing of ‘Home Alone 2,’ because the network nixed Donald Trump’s infamous scene in the Plaza Hotel! Apparently, the POTUS got the boot long before the 2019 holiday season.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York really lived up to its name in CBC’s broadcast of the 1992 movie. On Christmas Eve, Canadian viewers didn’t get to watch the scene in which a pre-presidential Donald Trump gives directions to Macaulay Culkin’s character! This big omission didn’t gain traction until the day after Christmas, when Twitter users — either overjoyed or outraged — pointed out that Trump’s big cameo was MIA. In the scene, Kevin McCAllister is wandering the halls of the Plaza Hotel when he stops to ask a random passerby (AKA, Trump) where the lobby is. “Down the hall and to the left,” Trump replies. Then just known as one of Manhattan’s most notorious businessmen, Trump was given the one-liner since he was (and still is) the owner of NYC’s iconic Plaza Hotel.

Many Twitter users interpreted this as a snub, including the POTUS’ own son Donald Trump Jr., 41. Quoting an article headline, Trump’s eldest son tweeted the word “pathetic” in reaction to his dad getting the axe from Canada’s public airing of Home Alone 2. Making the cut even more awkward was the fact that Trump had JUST boasted about his big scene in the classic holiday movie on Christmas Eve.

During a video conference call with U.S. troops overseas on Dec. 24, one service member asked the president if Home Alone 2 was his favorite movie. ‘Well I’m in Home Alone 2. A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say – especially young kids – they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honor to do it,” Trump told the troops, according to CNN.

‘Pathetic’: Canada’s CBC under fire when Trump’s cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ disappears from Christmas broadcast https://t.co/zJUij9qrLe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 26, 2019

The humble brag coincided with unfortunate timing, and did not trigger the network to pull the plug on Trump’s cameo, apparently. CBC tried to explain that Trump was cut from its edited version before Trump even began campaigning for his current job in 2015! “As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, ‘Home Alone 2’ was edited for time. The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot.These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President,” the network wrote in a statement to CNN. Still, we can’t help but say: well, this is awkward. You know, especially considering that Trump was also just impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives.