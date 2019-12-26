Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Celebrates First Christmas Since Death Of Wife Beth Surrounded By Family — See Pic

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman managed to get in the holiday mood and pose for a festive family photo after his wife, Beth Chapman, passed six months prior.

Beth Chapman always made sure Christmas was a festive holiday for her children, and so her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman, did the same. Six months after his wife passed away from throat cancer on June 26, Dog celebrated his first Christmas after Beth’s death with family and a cheerful toast to the holiday season. The A&E Network star raised a glass of wine with four family members — one of them being his and Beth’s daughter Bonnie Chapman, 21 — for a sweet photo shared to Instagram on Dec. 25. “Merry Christmas it’s unfermented wine,” Dog teased in the caption of the family photo.

Dog appeared to be in good spirits while rocking his trademark shades, a flannel appropriate for the holidays, joggers and loafers. The bounty hunter has been battling his own health problems, and was hospitalized for a reported “heart emergency” in September. Dog soon learned that he had a pulmonary embolism, a condition in which a blood cot forms “usually in the legs, although sometimes in the arms” and then “breaks off and travels into the blood vessels of the lungs,” Dr. Tanya Dutta, Director of Echocardiography at Westchester Medical Center, EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife. That poses a problem — Dr. Dutta continued, “As the blood vessels become smaller, the clot eventually becomes lodged and obstructs blood flow. Once blood flow is obstructed, delivery of oxygen to the body decreases.”

Speculation about Dog’s health became so frenzied, he even held up a sign that declared he’s still “ALIVE!” on Nov. 20. But Dog’s problems aren’t only physical, since he admitted to battling suicidal thoughts after Beth’s death, as seen on the Nov. 6 episode of Dog’s Most Wanted.

Dog also couldn’t be by Beth’s side for her 52nd birthday, which fell on Oct. 29, four months after her death. For his birthday tribute, Dog chose to repost a throwback photo that his wife originally shared in February. “Sooooo in love with this guy !” Beth declared in the caption, and this couple really was smitten with one another throughout their 13-year marriage.