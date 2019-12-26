Ciara & Russell Wilson Snuggle Kids Future, 5, & Sienna, 2, In Matching PJs on Christmas Day

Ciara, Russell Wilson and their kids Future & Sienna looked like the most adorable family on Christmas Day in their matching jammies!

Could this group BE ANY CUTER? Ciara, 34, cozied up next to her husband Russell Wilson, 31, and their kids Future, 5, and Sienna, 2, in the most precious of Christmas snaps on December 25. They wore matching pajamas and holiday hats with their individual names on them while posing in front of their beautifully decorated tree. Ciara, Russell and their brood were all smiles for the Xmas pic that left their fans blissfully happy after seeing it. “Merry #Christmas from our family to yours,” the “Goodies” singer captioned along with a heart, Santa and Christmas tree emoji. The NFL star shared the same pic on his own Instagram and added that he’s “grateful for his family” during the magical holiday.

This amazing family wasn’t done just yet on social media. They brought their fun side out in a separate post (SEE FOOTAGE HERE) by dancing along to Mariah Carey‘s #1 smash hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You”. Future took center stage in the beginning by busting it out while mommy Ciara and baby sister Sienna worked it out in the background. Russell eventually joined in by grabbing a mic and lip syncing to one of the most iconic holiday tracks of all time.

And yes, Ciara even twerked on her superbly handsome hubby before the video was over. Speaking of twerking, does anyone remember when she and Megan Thee Stallion, 24, had an epic twerk off to her song “Melanin” earlier this year?

2019 brought a bunch of memorable moments between the family of four that were nothing short of absolutely cute to witness. One of them included Russell giving his stepson some amazing basketball lessons in an adorable Instagram video he posted on December 18.

Sienna was also seen cheering her father on while wearing a pair of green pom poms while his team, the Seattle Seahawks, played and won against the Minnesota Vikings on December 2. Hopefully 2020 will be just as adorable if not more for Ciara & Russell and their two kids as their family continues to grow!