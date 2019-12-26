Chris Brown Gushes That Son Aeko Is A ‘Baby Bruce Wayne’ With Adorable New Photo Of The Newborn

So cute! Chris Brown was such a proud papa, sharing a brand new pic of his sweet son with Ammika Harris on Instagram nearly five weeks after his birth!

Chris Brown, 30, is so in love with his adorable son, Aeko! The “Loyal” singer took to Instagram on Dec. 25 to show off his beautiful son’s, whom he welcomed with Ammika Harris, 26 on Nov. 20, bright face and couldn’t have been more proud! In the snap, Chris has his hand gently cupping his son’s sweet, baby face, while Aeko stares up lovingly, his big, brown eyes so dazzling under the lens of the camera! As fans were so complimentary to the beautiful little boy’s looks, Chris couldn’t help but make a comparison to one famous comic book character! “BABY BRUCE WAYNE! #aekobrown ❤️😊,” he captioned the pic.

Of course, Chris has been such a dotting dad since he and Ammika welcomed little Aeko into the world. Fans have gotten a number of glimpses of the couple’s son, with the first stunning image appearing on Chris’s Instagram page on Dec. 11. In the image, Chris’s hands cupped the little one’s foot with such tenderness. It was also the post where the baby’s full name was confirmed in the caption, as Chris wrote, “AEKO CATORI BROWN.” Chris’s mom also shared the photo, along with the caption, “GOD BLESS YOU MY ANGELS!!!!!”

Natrually, once fans got the chance to see baby Aeko’s tiny feet, they clamored for a look at the sweet tot’s face! And their patience was finally rewarded on Dec. 13, when Chris shared an adorable, candid photo of Aeko fast asleep. In the photo, the little boy wore a blue and white striped onesie while laying with his eyes closed on a white blanket. “‘BABY AEKO ‘❤️,” Chris captioned the pic. The snap was truly too cute for words, and fans absolutely loved the sentimental image.

Clearly, Chris’s love for his little boy is boundless. The “No Guidance” singer is just over the moon and so in love with Aeko and life just seems so full and happy for him. Fans cannot wait to see more pics of Aeko and Chris’s family in the future!